A recent video of a 6-year-old boy teaching his brother breathing techniques to calm down has gone viral for all the best reasons. The sweet patience of the little boy, his calming energy, even the way he instructs his crying little brother with those hand motions we all recognize to remind him to breathe in, breathe out.... It’s just too lovely.

A California mom of three boys shared video footage of her 6-year-old son Noah trying to calm his 4-year-old brother when he was crying last month. It seems the young boy was upset because he wanted to play Nintendo and “if you have kids or have been around any you know they think it’s fully charged after being plugged for only a millisecond,” as their mom explained on Twitter. “Anyway it wasn’t and he started having a little meltdown til big bro intervened,” she wrote.

How did he intervene? By stepping up and encouraging his little brother to calm down by taking deep breaths. Even patiently walking him through the motions himself.

“My four year old was about to have a whole tantrum,” the proud mom explained on Twitter, “and my 6 year old helped him manage his breathing so he could calm down.... I’d say I’m doing freaking alright.”

A little boy calming his brother with breathing techniques has won the internet for sure.

Breathing techniques like these have been proven to help calm anxiety and soothe the mind, so it makes sense that Noah’s patience and gentle guidance of his brother worked wonders. Both with the 4-year-old boy and the internet at large. Ellen DeGeneres herself even wrote on the video, which has received 7.5 million views since it was first posted, “This is a very special young man. Good work, mom.”

Another social media user was impressed with Noah’s behavior and felt the video going viral was important for several reasons. “I love that this is going viral,” they tweeted. “This shows a Black boy leading with empathy & compassion. The media socializes mainstream society to view us as violent & reactive. This video shows that’s an untrue stereotype.”

As lovely as this video was, the proud mom told her followers that an extra special moment had not been caught on video. “Lol y’all would’ve LOST it had I recorded from the very beginning,” she wrote. “My baby was all ‘I understand the pain I do but you just have to wait it’s not done yet.’” What a beautiful thing to see, a little boy helping his brother out in his time of need. When that darn Nintendo was taking too long to load.