Sesame Street turns 55 this year, which means that for over five decades, children have been singing and counting and dancing with Big Bird, Cookie Monster, and the rest of the gang. It’s pretty incredible to think about a show I watched as a kid still being a favorite of my own girls, and I love adding little touches of Sesame Street into our home — and I don’t just mean whatever today’s version of Tickle Me Elmo is. Brooklinen, known for its bed sheets and duvets, has collaborated with Sesame Street to bring the sweetest accessories for bedrooms and bathrooms.

I’ve heard about Brooklinen a million times from podcasts and Instagram ads alike, but had yet to try the brand until they sent my 2-year-old daughter Clara (a very big Sesame Street fan) her own sets of crib sheets in their new collection. And you guys, they are amazing. Not only are the sheets super soft and the kind of stretch that you know isn’t going to pop off the mattress corners (the absolute worst), they also feel like a cooling material (a must here in Georgia) and the actual Sesame Street designs are just so good. These aren’t super bright primary colors or overwhelming patterns — these Brooklinen Sesame Street designs feel like the Sesame Street we grew up with.

One thing I’ve always kind of disliked about kid characters on bedding and clothes is how overstimulating they are. I love bright colors so much, but a bright blue background with bright primary-colored characters on the front in big, huge prints is just too much. The Brooklinen x Sesame Street collab features a variety of designs, including my favorite — Park Day — which looks exactly like the Sesame Street book illustrations I had as a kid. The background of the sheet is white with the sweetest prints of the Sesame Street gang having a picnic and playing in the park, and it would literally go with any kind of nursery design your child already has.

The other designs are also very sweet and vintage-feeling, with muted green stripes and the soft rainbow colorblock stripes with silhouettes of the characters dancing across them. And while the price might be more than you’re used to spending on sheets and duvets (I get it!), these feel like heirloom quality — especially the quilts. After a few washes and already one blowout diaper incident in the crib, our sheets still haven’t faded or pilled even a bit and feel just as soft as they did before.

Brooklinen also brought out some fun bath accessories, including a bright green Scram! bath mat featuring the one and only Oscar the Grouch, and even a couple of hooded character towels. The shower curtain options even match the sheets.

And if you also want Sesame Street bedding, you’re in luck. The duvet covers come in both twin and full/queen sizes, as does the core sheet set. There are also crib sheet sizes, and plenty of shams and pillowcases if you want to mix and match designs. You can find the full Brooklinen x Sesame Street collab online now.

If you’ve been holding out on trying Brooklinen, this is your sign to give it a whirl. Your child doesn’t have to have a Sesame Street-themed bedroom to make these fun bedding options work, and honestly, tucking them in with their friends that you remember from your own childhood every night is pretty top notch. Can you tell me how to get to Sesame Street? It’s right here in your pillow.