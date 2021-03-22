Everyone’s favorite Easter treat (or everyone’s favorite Easter treat to hate) is coming to Build-A-Bear, just in time for the Easter Bunny to include it in his basket delivery. You can now have a bear-sized version of the sugar-crusted marshmallow — or branded accessories for the bear you already adopted — with the brand new Peeps Build-A-Bear collection.

Included in this collection is a Peeps reversible bandana, branded pajama set, or branded t-shirt. And if you want your very own Peep to cuddle, the bunnies come in pink, yellow, blue, and rainbow.

I know Peeps are as polarizing a treat as the candy corn, but if you love them, you really love them. And you’ll enjoy all of the cheery pastel goodness all year long, without worrying about them melting (or being eaten, of course).

The Peep bunnies are $24, and you better grab them quick — they seem to be selling out fast. If you can’t snag a Peeps bunny, you can always grab a “Hangin’ with my Peeps” t-shirt, Peeps sleeper, a sparkly denim skirt to go with your Peeps shirt, metallic shoes, or black chucks to complete the ensemble. Oh, and did I mention the adorable bunny slippers? I wish they came in my size. But for now, I’ll have to live vicariously through my Build-A-Bear.

If the Easter Bunny has an extra hop in his step this year, you may even want to splurge for the Happy Hugs Teddy Peeps Gift Set, or the festive Pawlette bunny Peeps Gift Set. Each set includes the stuffed animal and an entire Peeps outfit for $40 or less.

Like I said, you better grab these while you can — they’re a pretty hot commodity given the timing of the release. If you don’t snag one, at least you can always buy your favorite sugar-crusted marshmallows at Target or your favorite grocery store. Though I can guarantee they won’t be as cute as this collection — but most definitely tastier.