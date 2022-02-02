Make Bumkins’ Disney Princess Baby Gear A Part Of Your World

It’s been my personal experience that a little joy and magic can go a long way to make the day-to-day parenting grind just a bit easier — especially those early, baby-filled days. One way to do just that is to pick baby gear that makes you smile every time you see it. (Because you’ll see it a lot., naturally.) The new Disney Princess line from Bumkins is just perfect for fans of Ariel, Cinderella, and Jasmine who want to lean into a stylish, princess-filled, magical existence as a parent.

From a three pack of princess-covered bibs to reusable snack bags, wet storage bags, and clear travel bags, this Bumkins line boasts plenty of essentials that you need to care for your baby (and use yourself, really) both at home and when you’re out. Products in the collection range in price from $9.95 to $19.95, depending on what you purchase, but they’re all equally magical. This gear is not only absolutely adorable, but it’s also all designed with functionality in mind.

For starters, Bumkins has multiple princess-clad SuperBib designs to rotate through. Disney princesses Ariel, Tiana, Cinderella, Belle, and Jasmine are all featured on five fun designs. Each bib is sized to fit babies from ages 6 to 24 months with a hook and loop closure, and a large, catch-all pocket to contain crumbs and messiness. They’re made from waterproof fabric, so it’s easy to wipe away debris, but they’re also completely machine washable for even easier cleanup.

The Ariel and Jasmine designs are also available in a long-sleeved bib option that gives you even more protection during mealtime with your little one. There’s also a long-sleeved bib available with a floral print design that features Cinderella. Each long-sleeved Disney Princess bib retails for just under $14. For toddlers, Bumkins has junior bibs that are designed to fit 1 to 3 year-olds. They retail for about $10 each and are available in both the Cinderella and Jasmine motifs.

Not only can you get your baby prepped and ready for meals with princess-themed bibs, but there are also Bumkins snack bags with Disney prints that are just perfect for food storage on the go. You can buy a three-pack with one sandwich-sized bag and two smaller snack-sized bags that zip shut, are waterproof, and machine-washable. There’s also an option to just buy two small bags or one solo sandwich-sized bag featuring Jasmine, Ariel, and Cinderella.

For travel, Bumkins also has a myriad of products featuring Disney Princesses including zippered wet storage bags, a 42-inch-square waterproof splat mat for diaper changes, and TSA-approved clear travel bags that are perfect for holding pacifiers and other tiny baby accessories. If you’re into having everything in your diaper bag match, the pale pink ‘Princess Magic’ design is simply adorable. It includes some of the most magical accessories from Disney Princess movies like Cinderella’s glass slipper and the Genie’s lamp from Aladdin.

Honestly, I’m a parent of elementary school-aged boys, but these designs are so cute that I want to buy a few of the princess travel bags to use for my own stuff. That Ariel wet bag is looking like a great place to store my swimsuit when we’re on vacation this summer.