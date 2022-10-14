Let's Eat

A wooden board is covered with butter and warm bread, and garnished
10 Insta-Worthy Butter Board Ideas So You Can Try The Trend

Spread the love at your next event.

by Katie McPherson

Butter boards are pretty popular at the moment, and it’s easy to see why — they’re easy to make, visually stunning, and delicious to boot. To make one, spread quality butter onto a serving board, top as you wish, and serve with crusty bread or crackers.

While butter boards might be trending right now, the idea isn’t new. Chef Joshua McFadden began creating them 15 years ago (they’re featured in his first book, Six Seasons). This beautiful board is all about color, with toppings like figs, radishes, micro greens, and edible petals.

