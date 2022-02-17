The Biggest Buy Buy Baby Presidents Day 2022 Deals Will Make You Smile

Anyone who loves a good deal is probably well aware that you can find some incredible discounts on Presidents Day on anything from kitchen appliances to sporting goods. This year, you can add high-quality baby gear to the list thanks to the buybuy BABY Presidents Day sale. The multi-day event is filled with sales on monitors, bassinets, strollers, and more.

The buybuy BABY Presidents Day sale begins on Thursday, Feb. 17 and runs through Monday, Feb. 21, and features brands like Graco, aden + anais, Philips Avent, Chico, and Ingenuity. While some products will remain on sale throughout all five days, others are one-day-only deals that you’ll want to grab while you can. Over the course of the event, shoppers can save up to 75% on select clothing, up to 30% on strollers, earn instant gift cards for as much as $75, and furnish a nursery at a steep discount.

Here are the details for each day of the event.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Deals On Thursday, Feb. 17

The buybuy BABY Presidents Day sale officially kicks off on Thursday, Feb. 17 with five great deals. First, on Thursday only, they’re offering 20% off the super cozy Baby Delight Beside Me Dreamer Bassinet & Bedside Sleeper and 20% off select aden + anais products (the brand carries clothes, burp cloths, activity mats, and more). If you’re in the market for a baby monitor, you can get a $50 gift card with the purchase of a Nanit Pro Baby Monitor on Thursday, too. Finally, beginning Feb. 17 and lasting through Feb. 21, buybuy BABY is offering 25% off the Graco® 4Ever® DLX 4-in-1 Convertible Car Seat (which adds up to $75 savings) and all Fisher-Price swings, bouncers, and rockers.

Deals On Saturday, Feb. 19

While there aren’t any new sales on Friday, the buybuy BABY Presidents Day sale picks right back up on Saturday, Feb. 19 with a bunch of great deals including 30% off the GracoCuddle Cove Elite, 20% off the Regalo Tension Mount Extra Wide Gate in White, and 25% off select Itzy Ritzy products. Shoppers can also score 20% off Philips Avent bottles, the Evolur Belle Collection in White (which includes a convertible crib and dressers), and Dreambaby products. Saturday is another great day if you’re in the market for a new monitor, because you can get $75 off the Miku Pro Smart Baby Monitor.

Deals On Sunday, Feb. 20

Come Sunday, the buybuy BABY Presidents Day sale is only getting better starting with 15% off the (very cool) Bentley Trike, 10% off select Naturepedic Crib mattresses, 20% off the Evolur Sleep Classic Inner Spring Crib and Toddler Mattress, and 30% off Marmalade bedding. For shoppers who are looking for deals on more expensive gear, on Sunday you can get 30% off the Chicco Fit4 All In One Convertible Car Seat in Altitude ($108 savings), the Graco EveryStep 7-in-1 Convertible High Chair ($60 savings), and the Ingenuity DreamComfort Pemberton InLighten Cradling Swing & Rocker ($60 savings).

Deals On Monday, Feb. 21

Monday is officially Presidents Day, and it’s also the final day of the sale. In addition to the ongoing 25% off sale on the Graco® 4Ever® DLX 4-in-1 Convertible Car Seat and all Fisher-Price swings, bouncers, and rockers, you’ll also be able to get all KidCo for 15% off. The Graco Grows4Me 4-in-1 Convertible Car Seat in West Point, babymoov Duo Meal 6-in-1 Food Prep System, and the Maxi-Cosi Iora Bedside Bassinet will all be 20% off as well. And, while all of the deals throughout the sale are great, they saved one of the best for last: 30% off the Graco UNO2DUO Travel System, which comes out to $120 savings.

Whether you’re expecting, or some of your gear could really use an upgrade, if you are in the market for basically any baby product then you should definitely make time to shop the buybuy BABY Presidents Day sale. Be sure to shop early, too, because thanks to these sales, there’s a very good chance these products will sell out fast.