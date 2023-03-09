Over 3 Million Popular Calico Critters Toys Recalled After Deaths Of Two Children

If your little one is a fan of the miniature toys from Calico Critters, there’s a new recall to know about. Epoch Everlasting Play, the toy company behind Calico Critters, has announced a voluntary recall of more than 3 million flocked animal figurines sold with baby bottles and pacifiers due to a choking hazard. There have been three incidents involving the pacifiers, including two child deaths.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced on Thursday that Epoch Everlasting Play is recalling all of its flocked animal figurines sold with bottles and pacifiers identified as Calico Critters. These small figurines were first created in the ‘80s in Japan and “sold as families, with Mothers and Fathers, sisters, brothers and babies.” Now 3.2 million toys that were created with bottles and pacifiers are being recalled after a 2-year-old in New Mexico died in 2018 and a 9-month-old died in Japan in 2015.

The list of sets sold with pacifiers and baby bottles can be found here. Item numbers are printed on the bottom of the packaging and were sold between 2000 and 2021 at Walmart, Meijer, and other stores nationwide and online at www.calicocritters.com and Amazon for $10 to $80. The pacifiers come in yellow, orange, pink, dark pink, blue and teal colors, while the baby bottle accessories can be identified by yellow, pink, blue, and orange colors. One bottle comes with two yellow handles.

If you find that you have one of the recalled Calico Critter toys in your home, the CPSC recommends that you make sure it is out of reach of children immediately. Take a photo of the product and submit confirmation of its destruction to Epoch Everlasting by email at productsafety@epocheverlastingplay.com or call the company at 800-631-1272 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST Monday through Friday for information on how to receive a free replacement accessory.

It’s important to note that not all Calico Critter toys have been recalled; the recall only includes the toys sold with the baby bottle and pacifier accessories.