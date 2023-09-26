It’s 2023 and everything is over the top — including toy stores, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. CAMP is known for redefining the toy-shopping experience — their themed stores that are designed to make children feel like they’re a part of a place they thought could only be fictional — like their favorite shows and movies. They’ve done immersive experience events, all within the walls of their eight store locations, based off of popular play themes (like cooking) and movies and shows like Encanto and Paw Patrol. CAMP’s next attempt to transport your child out of the real world is through a collaboration with Bluey, the popular Australian children’s show of a family of blue heelers.

What, when, and where is Bluey x CAMP?

From November 6 till January 15, the Los Angeles location will put on Bluey x CAMP. The collaboration with Bluey is essentially an immersive one hour experience that will make your child feel like they’ve teleported to Bluey’s house and neighborhood, just like they’ve seen on the show. They’ve created real-life versions of the fort Bluey made with Bingo in the episode “Cubby” (season 3, episode 38), the castle with the slide from Bluey’s dad’s office, and more. The kids can also play games they’ve seen on the show, like Magic Asparagus and Keep Uppy, in designated areas sprinkled throughout the store. Plus, they’ll get the chance to meet Bluey and Bingo in real life, and they can take pictures and even talk to them. It’s the closest they’ll get to feeling like they’re part of this beloved canine family.

Who is Bluey x CAMP for?

The Bluey-themed CAMP store is specifically optimized for kids ages 3 to 8, but really the whole family, including adults, will love it. (We all know how much grown ups love Bluey, with all of its relatable parent moments.). The website encourages everyone to dress in comfortable clothes they can play in because they want everyone to be able to get in on the fun. And of course Bluey x CAMP will be stocked with tons of new Bluey merch created specifically for this event. With some major gift-giving holidays in December, it’s a great time to shop for your child.

CAMP

How much is Bluey x CAMP?

Tickets for the one-of-a-kind experience range from $39 to $46 depending on the day and time, and can be purchased here. According to the website’s FAQ page, it’s wheelchair accessible and ADA-compliant, but customers can request more specific accommodations by emailing hi@camp.com. It’s free for children under 2, but everyone else will need a ticket to attend — they’re non-refundable and non-transferable but can be rescheduled for a fee until two hours before the event.

If you’re not going to be in the Los Angeles area during those dates, check out the collection of Bluey merchandise for the whole family created by CAMP and BBC Studios. They’ll be available in all of their stores and online. Plus, some locations — including Dallas, Atlanta, Burlington and Chicago — will have a meet-and-greet with Bluey and Bingo. Purchase tickets for the meet-and-greet event in your closest city here.