How To Tell If You’re Allergic To Mosquito Bites

But can you be allergic to mosquito bites? “There are a wide range of reactions to mosquito bites, ranging from small itching spots or bumps to serious allergic reactions that require medical attention,” Dr. Allen Dozor, a professor of pediatrics and clinical public health at New York Medical College, tells Romper. “In general, the larger the reaction, the more serious.” In the case of mosquito bites, bigger is never better. “Most people will get small, local inflammatory reactions. If someone has a hypersensitivity to mosquito saliva (that's what people are reacting to), there will be a much larger reaction — the size of a quarter or bigger,” as Marc F. Goldstein, MD FAAAAI, FACAAI Medical Advisor with Curist, Chief of Allergy & Immunology at Pennsylvania Hospital (The University of Pennsylvania), tells Romper.

Additional signs you’re allergic to mosquito bites may appear as well. “If there are hives or bruising around the bites, if there is swelling in a larger area than just where the bites were, then the reaction of the body is more pronounced and may require more than just local creme or an antihistamine,” says Dr. Dozer. “If there is associated fever, and general malaise, this is more serious.” For the most part, a severe reaction to mosquito bites, sometimes known as “skeeter syndrome,” involves more symptoms than the appearance of one small, itchy bite mark.

If you can’t tell whether it’s an allergy or not, then consider getting tested by a specialist. “An allergist can actually do skin testing to determine if someone is allergic to [insect] strings or bites,” including mosquitos,” says Dr. Goldstein.