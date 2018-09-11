How To Tell If You’re Allergic To Mosquito Bites

At-home mosquito bite remedies are plentiful. “My best advice is to try to leave the bite alone, try to avoid scratching it,” says Dr. Dozor. “This is easier said than done. Other suggestions include washing the area with soap and water, trying an ice pack on the bite, applying calamine lotion or other anti-itch creams, or taking over the counter antihistamines.” Over-the-counter allergy medications are also an option. “Diphenhydramine (Benadryl) is a tried and true antihistamine used for allergic reactions. Patients may also use loratadine (Claritin) or ceftirizine (Zyrtec),” says Dr. Kosko.
Lastly, you can try to reduce the frequency of mosquito bites by staying inside when mosquitoes tend to be active (generally around dusk and dawn), as Dr. Kosko explains. If you are going out, then protect your littles with the best mosquito repellent for kids and babies, or use mosquito repellent wearables, such as shirts made with insect repellent.
In short, can you be allergic to mosquito bites? Yes, but very serious reactions tend to be rare, according to doctors.
Experts:
Dr. Casey Curtis, Allergist/Immunologist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center
Dr. Allen Dozor, a Professor of pediatrics and clinical public health at New York Medical College and Chief of the medical school’s Division of Pulmonology, Allergy and Sleep Medicine
Marc F. Goldstein, MD FAAAAI, FACAAI Medical Advisor with Curist, Chief of Allergy & Immunology at Pennsylvania Hospital (The University of Pennsylvania)
Sanjeev Jain, MD, PhD, board certified Allergist and Immunologist at Columbia Allergy
Dr. James Kosko, Pediatric Otolaryngologist at Children’s Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy in Orlando, Florida
Study Referenced:
Singh S, Mann BK. Insect bite reactions. The Indian Journal of Dermatology, Venereology, and Leprology, https://ijdvl.com/insect-bite-reactions/