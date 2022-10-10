Other than everyone’s favorite gourd, the other most popular thing about fall has to be the scented autumn candles. Whether your favorite fall scent is “Leaves,” “Caramel Brulee,” “Apple Pie,” or of course, “Pumpkin Spice Latte,” there’s just something incredibly special about opening your windows to let that fall breeze come through, and lighting your candle as the leaves come down outside. Isn’t autumn the best? Since I know you absolutely posted a selfie of your first PSL of the season on Instagram — because, duh, it’s a must — you must also pay tribute to your first lighting of a fall candle. Lighting a candle any time is definitely an event to be captured and remembered, because what’s cozier and more ‘hygge’ than lighting a candle I ask? Nothing. So one of these candle Instagram captions will be perfect for your documentation of the best feeling in the world – lighting a candle.

Sentimental candle Instagram captions

“There are two ways to spread light — to be the candle or the mirror that reflects it.” — Edith Wharton

“And it seems to me you lived your life like a candle in the wind … never knowing who to cling to when the rain set in.” — Elton John, “Candle in the Wind”

“A candle is at its brightest in the dark.” ― Matshona Dhliwayo

“Thousands of candles can be lit from a single candle, and the life of the candle will not be shortened. Happiness never decreases by being shared.” ― Buddha

“A candle loses nothing by lighting another candle.” — James Keller

Don’t blame the darkness, just burn the candle.

“But I am learning to let go of everything I tried to hold too long 'cause they all explode like Roman candles … I used to feel everything like a flame … now it's a struggle just to feel anything…” — Death Cab for Cutie, “Roman Candles”

“Man loves company — even if it is only that of a small burning candle.” — James Howell

“There is a candle in your heart, ready to be kindled.” ― Rumi

“Your candle burned out long before your legend ever did.” — Elton John, “Candle in the Wind”

Funny candle Instagram captions

“The reason there’s no modern-day Shakespeare is because he didn’t have anything to do except sit in a room with a candle and think.” ― Chris Cornell

“I wanted to buy a candle holder, but the store didn’t have one. So I got a cake.” ― Mitch Hedberg

I like my candles like I like my people — nontoxic.

“When Thomas Edison worked late into the night on the electric light, he had to do it by gas lamp or candle. I’m sure it made the work seem that much more urgent.” ― George Carlin

The only thing getting lit this weekend are my fall scented candles.

Ultimate fall day: Pumpkins. Candles. Fuzzy Socks. Coffee.

I could stop buying candles but I’m not a quitter.

Stay cozy. Light a fall candle.

I’ve got too many candles, said no one ever.

I’m twisted like my candles.

Your candle photo on your Instagram profile will shine brighter than anyone else’s photo if you choose one of these candle Instagram captions. Now go light your favorite fall scented candle, breathe in that glorious scent, and snap a photo for the ‘gram.