These Capri Sun Pouches Have Been Recalled Because They May Contain Cleaning Solution

Kraft Heinz, the makers of Capri Sun juice drinks, issued a recall of the wild cherry flavor of the beverages. The company issued a recall for 5,760 cases of the Capri Sun Wild Cherry flavored juice drink blend pouches over concerns that they may have been contaminated with cleaning solution.

The company said in a statement that “the voluntary recall comes after diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of our factories.” Kraft Heinz added that only the Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun products with a specific case/package information were affected.

The issue was brought to the attention of Kraft Heinz when the company received complaints from consumers about the taste of the Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun pouches. Kraft Heinz also noted that the company “is actively working with retail partners and distributors to remove potentially impacted product from circulation.”

Drinking any form of cleaning solution is never a good idea even in a small amount, and while Kraft Heinz has not reported any illnesses in relation to the recall the company is advising consumers not to drink the affected Capri Sun Wild Cherry flavored drink blend pouches.

Affected products have a best before date of June 25, 2023 and were only distributed in the United States. They are sold in 6.6 FL oz individual pouches packed in paperboard cartons. The products are sold in cartons of four that are shrink-wrapped together.

Capri Sun wild cherry is being recalled. Kraft Heinz

The best thing you can do now is check your cupboards to ensure that you don’t have any of the Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun in your home. If you happen to find that you did indeed purchase these drinks, Kraft Heinz advises that any consumers with the affected Capri Sun pouches should plan to return it to the store where they purchased it for a refund and, of course, not to consume the drinks.

Anyone with questions can get in touch with Kraft Heinz from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, at 1-800-280-8252 for more information about which products were included in the recall and to get a full reimbursement.