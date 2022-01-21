Your Cute Baby Could Win You A $500 Carter's Gift Card & More Prizes — Here's How

If you think your baby is professional-level cute, listen up. Carter’s has a new Baby of the Month program you can join, and if your baby gets chosen as Baby of the Month you could win prizes, gift cards, and marketing fame for your little cutie.

The children's apparel company recently launched its Baby of the Month program, which will run from now until Dec. 22, 2022. The concept behind the program is that every month, families can upload photos of their babies with the option to share something special about their little one. This will get them entered into the company’s Baby of the Month program, where they will have the chance to win the Baby of the Month title.

What comes with that coveted title, you ask? Well, a $500 gift card for one thing, plus the chance to appear in Carter’s marketing. Winners will be chosen at the end of every month, and Carter’s noted in a press release that the company “will carefully review each submission to honor sweet babies that standout for their special personalities and stories.”

Perhaps best of all, the program will all end in December with one baby being named Baby of the Year. No, they won’t be given a tiara and a cape and be expected to give a speech about world peace, it’s even better. They will receive an exclusive photo shoot, a lifetime supply of Carter’s, and a $10,000 scholarship. All of the winners will be inducted into the first class of Carter’s Futurists, and the company really wants to hear from a diverse cross-section of babies as well. “From NICU warriors to sassy siblings,” the press release notes, “every little love has an exceptional story.”

Well, every little love who lives in the United States, where the contest is being held.

Carter’s is offering “bonus points” to babies with style, “whether it’s an easy-styling sweat, a sweet slogan bodysuit, or something else.”

This isn’t the first time Carter’s has launched an ambitious social media campaign. In May 2020, the company launched a virtual baby shower contest to be hosted by none other than Kelly Clarkson, and in October 2020 they offered customers a free customized Santa Cam video gram.

This Baby of the Month program is different, though. If your baby won Baby of the Year, they could get a scholarship, a photo shoot, and a lifetime supply of Carter’s goods. And maybe even a sash. But you might have to make that part yourself.