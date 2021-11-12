The holiday season is finally upon us, which means family gatherings, giving and receiving gifts, eating delicious food — and of course, Black Friday sales. And Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh are going to have a big one. I don’t know a single parent who isn’t obsessed with Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh clothing for their kids. All the items are adorable, well-made, and about 90% of the time, on sale. As the reigning champion of sales, the Carter’s and Oshkosh B’gosh Black Friday sales are already upon us, and they’re pretty amazing. From Nov. 8 through Nov. 17, you can snag 50% off holiday dressing and pajamas, and up to 60% off the entire store from Nov. 18 through Nov. 30.

It’s time to go hog-wild on the Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh website, y’all. Whether you’re looking for baby gear, toddler, or kids, this Black Friday sale’s got Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve/Day dinner wear, pajamas, booties, hats, and more. The best part is, the sale starts way before Nov. 26. The Black Friday preview sale starts on Nov. 8 and lasts until Nov. 17, and the site-wide sale begins on Nov. 18 and lasts through Nov. 30.

1 Plaid Dress For Kids Plaid Dress OshKosh B'gosh Available in sizes 4, 5, 6/6x, 7, 8, 10, 12, 14 $18 $36 SEE ON OSHKOSH B'GOSH You can’t go wrong for Thanksgiving dinner, or even a Christmas Eve/Day feast, if your kid is wearing this festive and adorable red and navy plaid dress — that also just so happens to be 50% off. Pair with some boots and/or tights, and you’re golden. There’s a functional plaid pocket and adjustable sleeves, per the product description. And the best part? It can be included in a family matching outfit as well, perfect for fall photos, Santa photos, or just enjoying a meal with extended family. Easy, quick, comfy, and perfect for your kiddo to eat all the Thanksgiving food and still be able to romp around the backyard playing football with the fam.

2 Metallic Dress For Baby Metallic Pleated Dress OshKosh B'gosh Available in sizes 3M-24M. $19 $38 SEE ON OSHKOSH B'GOSH I am deceased over this metallic party dress for babies. I wish this came in my size because I’d be all over this dress to wear to a holiday work function. This metallic pleated dress is lined with 100% cotton, has flutter sleeves, allover pleats, a ruffle detail and raw edge hem, and most importantly, machine washable, per the description. Your baby will “sparkle like a star” if they wear this dress. Pair with some baby Mary Janes, which, let’s be real, are the cutest things ever invented, and your baby will shine brighter than any Christmas tree.

3 Holiday Pajama Set For Toddler 2-Piece Turtle 100% Snug Fit Cotton PJs Carter's Available in sizes 2T-5T. $10 $20 SEE ON CARTER'S These snug and cozy two-piece turtle holiday pajamas will be the perfect festive fit for your toddler. In my opinion, toddlers are at their cutest when they’re wearing jammies (and asleep, if I’m being honest). I “turtley” dig this set and I think you will, too, especially because they’re 50% off. The snug and stretchy fit is perfect for comfort and safety, and the ribbed cuffs and neckline aren’t only cute, but comfortable. And don’t forget about the elastic waistband for “a comfy fit,” too. These pajamas even have a 5-star review, with one parent saying they adored the softness and quality of the pajamas and they highly recommend them to all their family and friends. Plus, who can resist a pun like “turtley” instead of totally?

4 Fleece Nightgown For Kids Christmas Plaid Fleece Nightgown Available in sizes 2-3, 4-5, 6-7, 8-10, 12-14. $13 $26 SEE ON CARTER'S I remember when I was a kid, I’d be so excited to wear my fleece holiday nightgown paired with my ‘80s big red bow (of course) and help my mom bake cookies for Santa on Christmas Eve. I also remember talking to Santa Claus himself (my dad on another phone) on Christmas Eve wearing the nightgown. The best. You and your kid will make some beautiful and magical holiday memories while they’re wearing this Christmas plaid fleece nightgown. Even more magical is it’s 50% off. Unfortunately, the candy cane version is sold out for now as of this writing, but here’s hoping it comes back in stock ASAP!

5 Thanksgiving Jumper For Babies 2-Piece Thanksgiving Bodysuit & Jumper Set Carter's Available in NB-24M. $14 $28 SEE ON CARTER'S Oh my god. I wish I could put my son in this Thanksgiving jumper for babies, because the pumpkins, oh the pumpkins. But alas, he is definitely 3 and definitely wouldn’t humor me. Please buy this two-piece Thanksgiving bodysuit and jumper set so I can live vicariously through you. And at 50% off, you totally should listen to me. Per the features on the website, this Thanksgiving jumper has strong snaps to keep up with wear and washes, and the pumpkins are embroidered (and adorable). It’s machine washable and perfect for your little pumpkin to wear for fall photos or Thanksgiving dinner. Or every day in fall, because let’s be honest, you can get more than one and rotate them out all of October and November for 50% off.

6 Thanksgiving Bodysuit & Pants Set For Baby 2-Piece Thanksgiving Bodysuit Pant Set Carter's Available in sizes P-24M. $11 $22 SEE ON CARTER'S Is it even truly Thanksgiving if your baby doesn’t have a turkey on their butt? I mean, really? This Thanksgiving bodysuit pant set for baby’s first Thanksgiving is timeless, classic, adorable, and only $11 at 50% off. Every review on the Carter’s website said the set was cute and great quality and it has a whopping 5 stars all across the board. How could it not with this cuteness? This set is so popular, I remember when my son was a baby and my friend’s babies were around the same age we all sent photos of them donning this turkey butt in a group chat and were pleasantly delighted that we all had the same outfit.

7 Fall Leaves Footie Pajamas For Baby Fall Leaves 2-Way Zip Cotton Sleep & Play Carter's Available in sizes P-9M. $8 $16 SEE ON CARTER'S I mean, is there anything cuter than a baby in footie pajamas? I think not. Unless it’s fall-themed footie pajamas with leaves on them, and they’re 50% off. While the selection is good for these fall leaves two-way zip cotton sleep & play outfit, the Thanksgiving-specific footie pajamas are almost sold out. The 9M is the only size left as of this writing. So hop to it and snag them, if only for the turkeys on the feet of these pajamas. My heart and ovaries can’t take it, y’all.

8 Cotton Fleece Elf Pajamas For Kids 2-Piece Christmas Elf Cotton & Fleece PJs Carter's Available in sizes 4-14. $16 $32 SEE ON CARTER'S These two-piece Christmas elf cotton & fleece PJs are flame resistant, not chemically treated, and are a comfy and cozy snug fit. You kid can even channel their inner Will Ferrel in this two-piece Christmas Elf pajama set. Your own cotton-headed ninny muggins will look super festive and feel super cozy in this set. Plus at 50% off, you’ll have to smile, and not just because smiling is your favorite. One reviewer said they were “perfect.” “I bought these for my granddaughters to wear to school for pajama day,” she said. “They are very cozy and warm, and they love being on team Santa.”

9 Plaid Flannel Shirt For Baby Plaid Flannel Button-Front Shirt OshKosh B'gosh Available in sizes 3M-24M. $15 $30 SEE ON OSHKOSH B'GOSH Classic. A plaid flannel button-front shirt on Thanksgiving? You can’t beat it. Especially when it’s 50% off. And it’s super comfy to boot. Per the description, “Made with lighter weight twill flannel, this button-front shirt is built with a chest pocket, chambray lining at the neck, and yarn-dyed plaid for a soft, classic feel. Layer this one over graphic tees or wear it buttoned-up with corduroys!” Oh and did I mention the pockets were functional? A blessing and a curse if your kid likes to hide uneaten mashed potatoes or veggies in it during Thanksgiving dinner.