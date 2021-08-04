The popular baby-toddler-kid clothing shop Carter’s has just debuted their Halloween collection, because it’s never too early to consider: All. The. Options. It’ll be tough not to shop right this second, and there’s an argument to be made for and against that instinct: You might not want to fill your cart just yet, considering kids tend to change their minds about their Halloween costumes multiple times during any given day in October. But then again, pieces like these can be mixed and matched to create a number of different looks, so you’ll probably be safe if your kiddo decides on a quick change at the last minute.

What’s even more fantastic about the versatile pieces on this list? Many of these looks can be worn again — as pajamas, as nightgowns, or as tops and bottoms perfect for school days. There’s even a bathing suit here that’s perfect for splashing in now and trick-or-treating in later. And thank the store once again for creating clothes that can be tossed in the washer and dryer without a second thought. So get those bowls of candy ready — these creative ideas are bound to get you in the mood for the festive fall season.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

A Pug Pup Little Pug Halloween Costume Carter's $33 SEE ON CARTER'S Consider carrying your little one as a little pup, zipped up warmly in this hoody, complete with ears and a tail. The look is made for babies up to 24 months, and I think it makes them even cuter than a pug? Is that possible?

An Avocado Little Avocado Halloween Costume Carter's $33 SEE ON CARTER'S Do you often call your baby delicious? Dress your 12-to-24-month-old in this soft, polyester microfleece. With a hood topped with a stem, and a pit fashioned over baby’s midsection, it’s bound to elicit more than a few “Awws” and “Yums” throughout the night. And the green-and-white-striped socks will help keep baby warm.

A Storybook Unicorn Little Unicorn Halloween Costume Carter's $33 SEE ON CARTER'S Why stop at zipping up this horned hoodie (which comes with a simple, wear-again, long-sleeve tee and pink-and-white striped tights)? Perhaps your young toddler could greet neighbors holding a ribboned wand and their favorite unicorn storybook.

A Sporty Football Little Football Halloween Costume Carter's $33 SEE ON CARTER'S What a way to usher in the fall season. Complete with a gray long-sleeve shirt, socks, and a zip-over hooded onesie that looks like a real Superbowl ball, this costume (designed for 1-to-2-year-olds) will no doubt leave everyone on your street wanting a photo clutching your little football for a Halloween touchdown.

A Friendly Shark Little Shark Halloween Costume Carter's $36 SEE CARTER'S ….Do-do-do-do-do-do… Yep, that shark tune isn’t going to swim out of your ear anytime soon. Might as well go with the tide and zip your toddler (sized 2T-5T) into this adorable two-piece. Worn together, it’s a biting look, but your kiddo can wear the blue tie-front pants or finned hoodie separately throughout the fall and winter.

An Iridescent LadyBug Little Ladybug Halloween Costume Carter's $36 SEE ON CARTER'S This new set is perfect for kids age 2 to 5, with striped pants and a separate hoodie fashioned with iridescent wings. And how cute would the hoodie look after the holiday, paired with your kid’s own clothes? Points for versatility here. For Halloween, there’s even a little zip-front onesie option for the baby ladybugs in your family.

A Dragon Little Dragon Halloween Costume Carter's $36 SEE ON CARTER'S Also available in baby sizes, this dragon ensemble gives the fantastical animal an adorable edge. The hoodie’s teeth, horns, chartreuse wings, and tail add the details needed to take the microfleece two-piece into real costume territory.

A Sparkling Butterfly Golden Butterfly Swimsuit Carter's $15 SEE ON CARTER'S Quick, shop this butterfly bathing suit now while you can still get some summer swims out of it. Then come October, your kiddo can slip it on over a shirt, a pair of metallic tights, and fasten on a pair of wings for the perfect butterfly costume.

A Chic Cat Halloween Cat Tutu Bodysuit Carter's $12 SEE ON CARTER'S Pair the trendy body suit — printed with cat ears, eyes and whiskers — with black tights and in two minutes you have a costume fit for newborn and 24-month-old babies.

A Not-So-Spooky Bat Halloween Bat Tutu Jersey Dress Carter's $26 SEE ON CARTER'S The long-sleeve one-piece dress (in sizes 2T to 5T) has a photo of a bat on its top, and a smattering of metallic stars all over its tutu bottom. You can add a sparkling wand or bat wings for a festive or more realistic spin.

A Glow-In-The-Dark Dinosaur Halloween Dinosaur Jersey Tee Carter's $14 SEE ON CARTER'S As if dinosaurs weren’t cool enough, you can pair this glowing long-sleeve Halloween dino top (with fits for up to 24-month-olds) with a pair of glow-in-the-dark leggings for a bright spin on the prehistoric reptiles. It’s scary how fun it is.

Lovable Elmo Elmo Tee Carter's $10 SEE ON CARTER'S Pair Carter’s new t-shirt with red pants and let your toddler carrying their favorite Elmo stuffy around the neighborhood and you’ve got an adorable, easy (not to mention wear-again) outfit that works perfectly for the holiday.

An Adorable Pumpkin Halloween Glow Jack-O-Lantern Tee Carter's $15 SEE ON CARTER'S One of the easiest looks to put together for your baby or toddler, you can grab an orange onesie, or this new glow-at-night pumpkin t-shirt, and top it with this adorable stem-topped jack-o-lantern hat. Bonus points if paired with the matching booties.

A Pumpkin Princess Halloween Nightgown Carter's $26 SEE ON CARTER'S Ah-ha! Take one adorable pumpkin-printed dress (available in sizes for 2 to 14-year-olds), add some sparkly tights, and a tiara, and you’ve put a regal spin on a timeless costume. Pop this dress in the wash, and poof! you’ve got yourself a seasonal pajama.