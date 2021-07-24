Halloween

Asian child wearing Halloween costume
These 15 Classic Halloween Costumes Will Never Go Out Of Style

These cute and creepy costumes have been winners for generations.

by Kinsey Gidick

Want to know the scariest Halloween scenario? It’s the day before All Hallow’s Eve and you don’t have a costume. Talk about spooky. Avoid this nightmare by getting your costume figured out today. The best place to start? With a list of classic costume ideas.

Sure, it’s fun to be trendy, but pulling out a great traditional fright night look never goes out of style. Better yet, these are such standards that they come in every shape and size, be it a ghost costume for Grammy or a sweet angel look for your newborn. And because you’re getting a head start, you’ll be able to order a costume that’s comfortable and well made with plenty of time for it to arrive, rather than fretting by the mailbox waiting for it to get to your house in time. Instead, you can use that time to maximize the freak factor of your Halloween yard decorations. Or plot out some truly over-the-top Halloween treats. Host an apple bobbin’ competition or make a master plan for the ultimate Day of the Dead musical chairs game. Whatever gets you in the mood for the most horrifying holiday of the year, indulge yourself knowing your costumes are taken care of.

1

Ghost

Baby Ghost Costume
zoeysattic Etsy

Size Newborn

Whether your newborn is saying “Boo!” or “Boo hoo,” they’ll look cute in this ghostly gown with matching hat.

2

Witch

Witch Costume
Party City

Sizes Plus Size

Go ahead, say it, “Witch, please!” Make the other moms jealous in this witchy woman ensemble.

3

Baby Pumpkin

Baby Pumpkin Costume
Pottery Barn Kids

Guaranteed to earn your little squash extra handfuls of candy, this baby pumpkin costume is way too cute.

4

Vampire

Vampire Costume
Party City

Sizes S-L

“I vant to suck yer blood” will roll off the tongue when your child dons this Dracula suit.

5

Mummy

Mummy Costume
Amazon

Sizes XS - S

Skip the toilet paper and go for a more authentic mummy look with this costume.

6

Cat

Kitty Costume
Party City

Sizes 3T - L

Black cats crossing your path is always considered bad luck. But this cute kitty outfit certainly seems like a win.

7

Avocado

Guacward Avocado
Yandy

One Size

A fan favorite, this costume is a great choice for any pregnant person. The pit of the avocado makes a great stand-in for a pregnant belly.

8

Zombie

Zombie Costume
Spirit Halloween

Sizes S - XL

Love The Walking Dead? Become one with this costume.

9

Pirate

Pirate Costume
Costume Super Center

SIzes 0M - 12M

A baby with a beard, is there anything funnier? You be the judge with this hilarious pirate costume.

10

Devil

Devil Costume
Spirit Halloween

Sizes M - L

If your child loves to get up to no good, then they might relish the chance to wear a devil costume.

11

Angel

Angel Costume
Amazon

Really rock a holier than thou attitude come Halloween with these gorgeous angel wings.

12

Clown

Clown Costume
Spirited Halloween

Sizes M - L

Every class clown deserves a costume that epitomizes their skill at making others laugh. Something like this, perhaps?

13

Skeleton

Skeleton Costume
Amazon

One Size

If there’s anything that screams “Halloween!” it’s skeletons, like this Mr. Bones costume.

14

Wizard

Wizard Costume
Amazon

One Size

Cast a spell on all who visit your home this Halloween with a wizard costume.

15

Bat

Bat Costume
Target

Size Infant

Baby bats can take flight on October 31 with this cute and comfy costume.

Costume in hand, just pick up the trick-or-treater candy and you’re good to go.