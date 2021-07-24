These 15 Classic Halloween Costumes Will Never Go Out Of Style

Want to know the scariest Halloween scenario? It’s the day before All Hallow’s Eve and you don’t have a costume. Talk about spooky. Avoid this nightmare by getting your costume figured out today. The best place to start? With a list of classic costume ideas.

Sure, it’s fun to be trendy, but pulling out a great traditional fright night look never goes out of style. Better yet, these are such standards that they come in every shape and size, be it a ghost costume for Grammy or a sweet angel look for your newborn. And because you’re getting a head start, you’ll be able to order a costume that’s comfortable and well made with plenty of time for it to arrive, rather than fretting by the mailbox waiting for it to get to your house in time. Instead, you can use that time to maximize the freak factor of your Halloween yard decorations. Or plot out some truly over-the-top Halloween treats. Host an apple bobbin’ competition or make a master plan for the ultimate Day of the Dead musical chairs game. Whatever gets you in the mood for the most horrifying holiday of the year, indulge yourself knowing your costumes are taken care of.

1 Ghost Baby Ghost Costume zoeysattic Etsy Size Newborn $23 see on etsy Whether your newborn is saying “Boo!” or “Boo hoo,” they’ll look cute in this ghostly gown with matching hat.

2 Witch Witch Costume Party City Sizes Plus Size $79.99 see on party city Go ahead, say it, “Witch, please!” Make the other moms jealous in this witchy woman ensemble.

3 Baby Pumpkin Baby Pumpkin Costume Pottery Barn Kids $49 see on pottery barn kids Guaranteed to earn your little squash extra handfuls of candy, this baby pumpkin costume is way too cute.

4 Vampire Vampire Costume Party City Sizes S-L $9.99 see on party city “I vant to suck yer blood” will roll off the tongue when your child dons this Dracula suit.

5 Mummy Mummy Costume Amazon Sizes XS - S $19.99 see on amazon Skip the toilet paper and go for a more authentic mummy look with this costume.

6 Cat Kitty Costume Party City Sizes 3T - L $24.99 see on party city Black cats crossing your path is always considered bad luck. But this cute kitty outfit certainly seems like a win.

7 Avocado Guacward Avocado Yandy One Size $34.95 see on yandy A fan favorite, this costume is a great choice for any pregnant person. The pit of the avocado makes a great stand-in for a pregnant belly.

8 Zombie Zombie Costume Spirit Halloween Sizes S - XL $29.98 see on spirited halloween Love The Walking Dead? Become one with this costume.

9 Pirate Pirate Costume Costume Super Center SIzes 0M - 12M $27.99 see on costume super center A baby with a beard, is there anything funnier? You be the judge with this hilarious pirate costume.

10 Devil Devil Costume Spirit Halloween Sizes M - L $29.99 see on spirited halloween If your child loves to get up to no good, then they might relish the chance to wear a devil costume.

11 Angel Angel Costume Amazon $69.99 see on amazon Really rock a holier than thou attitude come Halloween with these gorgeous angel wings.

12 Clown Clown Costume Spirited Halloween Sizes M - L $49.99 see on spirited halloween Every class clown deserves a costume that epitomizes their skill at making others laugh. Something like this, perhaps?

13 Skeleton Skeleton Costume Amazon One Size $59.99 see on amazon If there’s anything that screams “Halloween!” it’s skeletons, like this Mr. Bones costume.

14 Wizard Wizard Costume Amazon One Size $44.14 see on amazon Cast a spell on all who visit your home this Halloween with a wizard costume.

15 Bat Bat Costume Target Size Infant $31.86 see on target Baby bats can take flight on October 31 with this cute and comfy costume.

