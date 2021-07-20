Get Set For Halloween With These Outrageous Outdoor Decorations

Who’s ready for Halloween? If your hand just shot up, then good news. Creepy outdoor decor items are already for sale online. You can get prepare to get your house decked out months before October. And to get you started, here are some extra spooky ideas.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Outdoor Decor for Halloween

Setting the spooky tone for Halloween begins in the front yard. It’s your first impression. Here’s how to make a statement.

Inflatable Halloween Decor

Inflatables are the ultimate “I’m super into Halloween” marker. If that’s you, you need one of these.

Light Up Halloween Decor

Make your house stand out to unsuspecting trick-or-treaters with these light up decorations.

Scared yet? Wait until the 31st. Then it’s going to get super spooky.