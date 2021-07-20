Halloween

outdoor inflatable halloween archway decoration
Hammacher Schlemmer

Get Set For Halloween With These Outrageous Outdoor Decorations

Send shivers up your spigot.

by Kinsey Gidick

Who’s ready for Halloween? If your hand just shot up, then good news. Creepy outdoor decor items are already for sale online. You can get prepare to get your house decked out months before October. And to get you started, here are some extra spooky ideas.

Outdoor Decor for Halloween

Setting the spooky tone for Halloween begins in the front yard. It’s your first impression. Here’s how to make a statement.

Haunted Arch
Hammacher
Pumpkin Skull Arch
Lesera
Giant Spider Web
Plow & Hearth
Crashing Witch
Walmart
Cobweb Tree
HomeStylish Etsy
Grave Creeper
Wayfair
Haunted Statues
sweetpeapaint etsy
Hanging Skulls
Wayfair
Lit Witches
Roken7 Etsy
Glow In The Dark Skeleton
At West End

Inflatable Halloween Decor

Inflatables are the ultimate “I’m super into Halloween” marker. If that’s you, you need one of these.

Witches Brew
Lights 4 Fun
Scardy Cat
Beers Me
Vampire Cooler Coffin
Quill
Zombie Baby
Amazon
Stacked Pumpkins
Walmart
Skeleton
Houzz
Fortune Teller
Walmart
Jack Skellington
Walmart

Light Up Halloween Decor

Make your house stand out to unsuspecting trick-or-treaters with these light up decorations.

Glitter Skull
Ebay
Glowing Witch's Hat
Overstock
Bat Stickers
DHGate
Lighted Hanging Mummy
Oriental Trading
Scary Peeper Mummy
Oriental Trading
Light Up Bat
Walmart
LED Vampire Fangs
TikTokByJohn Etsy
Glowing Jack-o-Lantern
Target

Scared yet? Wait until the 31st. Then it’s going to get super spooky.