Whether you're supporting your own alma mater or giving your little one a subtle hint about your future aspirations for them, these tees and bodysuits from Carter's new HBCU collection are the perfect way to celebrate your favorite Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Just in time for Black History Month, you can proudly dress even the tiniest members of your family in attire that boasts the logo of your favorite HBCU. Of the 107 total HBCUs recognized by the U.S. Department of Education, six are featured in the Carter's collection: Morehouse College, Florida A&M University, Grambling State University, Howard University, North Carolina A&T State University, and Spelman College.

For babies, some of Carter's HBCU-themed onesies each feature phrases like "Little FMAU Rattler" and "Future Spelman Aluma" or are emblazoned with the university's mascot or school symbol. These adorable short-sleeved bodysuits retail for $14 each and are available in sizes for babies from newborn to 24 months. Made from a blend of 50% cotton and 50% polyester, they're machine washable — a must for little ones.

Carter's also now offers a selection of HBCU t-shirts for toddlers in sizes from 2T to 5T and for kids in sizes 4 to 14. Toddler shirts retail for $14 each, while kid's sizes are available for $16 each. Carter's offers free shipping for orders totaling more than $35, so if you have more than one child to outfit in these supportive shirts and bodysuits, you won't be far from hitting that minimum. Just add a few more essentials to your cart and you can snag free shipping along with your HBCU gear.

Although most of the tees for toddlers and kids simply feature each HBCU's logo or mascot instead of a cute phrase like the baby bodysuits, they are a simple way for your entire family to show support for these historic colleges and universities. One notable exception to this is the kid and toddler Spelman tee, which features the school's name in turquoise glitter with a heart around it — it's ridiculously adorable.

Not only is Carter's showing their support for HBCUs and their important role in our country's education system with their new line of kid's clothing, but they're also supporting these institutions with a new Instagram campaign.

Throughout Black History Month, Carter's will give their Instagram followers an opportunity to win a donation in their name to the HBCU of their choice. Simply follow @Carters on Instagram, like their upcoming post related to the contest, and leave a comment about what the HBCU legacy means to you and your family. You can earn additional entries by tagging up to three friends. It's an easy way to support HBCUs in honor of Black History Month.

Throughout the month of February, you can also join Carter's on IGTV for virtual storytime each Wednesday to celebrate Black History Month and have a chance to win books for your family. "In honor of #BlackHistoryMonth, we've partnered with our friends @sistersuptown Bookstore to showcase books for kids that celebrate unique voices, achievements and legacy of the African American community," the post announcing the initiative reads.

Between virtual storytime featuring Black creators and innovators, a variety of HBCU tees and bodysuits available to purchase, and the chance to have a donation made to an HBCU in your name, Carter's has plenty of ways for you to show your support, spirit, and solidarity during Black History Month.