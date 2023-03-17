Have you ever picked up one of your baby’s outfits, held it against your cheek to feel its unbearable softness and thought, “Why don’t they make adult clothes like this?” Same. And I don’t just mean footed onesies (although very cozy), but just the general light, soft, comfy clothes you dress your baby in for everyday play and fun. Carter’s Little Planet, the sustainable and organic line from the brand, is now branching out to give you that exact kind of look for yourself. The Little Planet Mama Collection from Carter’s promises to take you from pregnancy through postpartum life with a capsule collection in their same Little Planet aesthetic (think wildflower florals, coastal stripes), with lots of nursing friendly options and gauzy, linen fabrics.

I have three daughters, and it is my life’s work to make sure they all look cute and feel good, but are also incredibly comfortable. It’s why all three of them hate any kind of structured pants with a button, and who can blame them? It only took me about two years of motherhood before I realized that I could also choose to have elastic pants and ribbed cotton outfits. The Little Planet Mama Collection is perfect for this, and includes basics that go beyond the scope of maternity wear — these are items you can wear during pregnancy and beyond. The items also coordinate with the Little Planet collection for babies and toddlers, so you can officially get your matching game on if you want.

Seriously, look how perfect this line is! The Little Planet Mama Collection includes two jumpsuits, two different dresses, a nightgown, and also some lounge pants and tees. It’s all very soft, gauzy, and lovely, but still perfect enough for a day out or to sit at home with your baby and play. I’m 100% obsessed with the button-front dress, which is a great transition piece from pregnancy to postpartum. (And by postpartum, I mean my youngest is about to be 1, and I’m still postpartum, OK? There is no time limit here.)

I also love that the colors and pattern choices aren’t stuck in one season — these would work well for the entire year, just add a pair of tights or a jacket for winter, and slip into sandals for the warmer months. And the matching baby items? Swoon.

This is just the first installment of the Little Planet Mama Collection, with more items coming this fall. The pieces make up such a great core collection, and I can’t wait to see what new looks are added.