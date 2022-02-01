Now that we are officially in the “month of love” there’s something coming that you’ll undoubtedly love not only this month, but all year round. No, I’m not talking about your partner — though hopefully that is true — but the company who created “America’s favorite pajamas” and always has unbeatable sales and doorbusters is coming at you with another great sale. The Carter’s semi-annual baby love sale is back, and you’ll absolutely be feeling the love from getting great deals and adorable clothing during this month of love — at least from Feb.1 through Feb. 16 when this awesome sale is running. But you’ll absolutely be feeling the love every time you see your sweet baby in these adorable bodysuits, jammies, sets, accessories, holiday outfits and more.

The Carter’s sale is offering $7 and up doorbusters on printed bodysuits and outfit sets for your baby, as well as 50% off baby apparel. So whether you’re looking for “My First Love” collection items, four-piece pajamas, or outfits to celebrate baby’s first Saint Patrick’s Day, Carter’s has got you covered. You can get up to 50% off of the My First Love collection items, 50% off 4-piece pajamas (which are superb for mixing and matching), and 40% off of clothing for your baby’s first Saint Patrick’s Day.

I can’t get enough of this bear pajama set that says, “love you mama” (excuse me while I go cry), or these comfy and cozy looking whale snug-fit pajamas. If you’re already preparing for and dreaming of warmer weather, you have to check out this absolutely adorable 3-piece Fish Little Short Set. And you can’t go wrong with Carter’s zip-up pajamas, because as all seasoned parents know, zippers, and not snaps, are the way to go when you have a newborn. Nothing is worse than doing a middle-of-the-night diaper change and trying to resnap all those buttons in the dark while the baby is wiggling around. You live and you learn.

So head over to the Carter’s website to snag all of these amazing deals for their semi-annual baby love sale, and have a very happy Valentine’s Day, indeed. And check out even more adorable products below.

