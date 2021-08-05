Tokyo Olympics

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 20: Chaunte Lowe of the United States reacts as she competes in th...
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Chaunté Lowe’s 10 Most Inspiring Quotes

The Olympian, a mother of three who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019, has been using her platform to empower women for years.

by Jamie Kenney

I've incorporated the passion of love for my kids and love for my family and love for my husband into wanting to win a medal no matter what. So I do it because I know that they're watching.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Every step was painful... but the stories of the women who were newly diagnosed and the women that were fighting through diagnosis helped fuel me to keep fighting.

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images

