Tokyo Olympics
The Olympian, a mother of three who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019, has been using her platform to empower women for years.
I've incorporated the passion of love for my kids and love for my family and love for my husband into wanting to win a medal no matter what. So I do it because I know that they're watching.
Every step was painful... but the stories of the women who were newly diagnosed and the women that were fighting through diagnosis helped fuel me to keep fighting.
