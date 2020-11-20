Holiday sales can be a great time to stock up on big-ticket items, especially for parents. In fact, the Chicco Black Friday Sale for 2020 features some big savings on car seats and travel systems, AKA what parents need to safely transport their most precious cargo. If you're a new parent, or you have someone with a baby on your shopping list, then these deals should definitely be on your radar.

Beginning on 4:00 pm on Thursday, November 26, the Thanksgiving Day sales at Chicco will include 20% off all products, as well as free shipping sitewide. Yep, that means the Chicco's car seats, strollers, playards, high chairs, and more will all be discounted, so it's a great chance to level up your kid's gear for less. Plus, everyone appreciates the chance to use free shipping, especially when it's for something big like a stroller. This sale continues through the end of day Friday, November 27, so it's more or less a traditional Black Friday sale. If these dates aren't convenient for you, however, then take heart: the Cyber Week sale at Chicco will run from Monday, November 30 through Sunday, December 6, and it will also include 20% off all products. So if you want the free shipping, hit up the sale on Black Friday, but remember that the discount will also be in place for the week after Thanksgiving.

The Chicco KeyFit 35 is one of the best-selling infant seats on Amazon thanks to its simple installation, already affordable price point, and safety features including built-in indicators to make sure the seat is properly installed, giving you a little more peace of mind.

In this travel system, the KeyFit 30 Zip Infant Car Seat clips right into the Corso stroller, saving time and space when you're out and about with the baby. Supporting children up to 50 lbs, the lightweight stroller also has rear suspension and large wheels, meaning your baby will have a smooth ride, plus a decent sized basket underneath for groceries, toys, snacks, and more.