Keeping your kids safe is always your number one priority as a parent, no matter what you're doing. Still, it's a particularly big concern in the car, which is why "Amazon's best-selling car seats" is probably one of your top searches these days. The top three seats on their list are actually all great options, so you can rest easy with any of them in your backseat.

Car seat technology has improved a lot over the years, both in terms of safety and convenience. (Though it still might take you over an hour to install a seat.) But not every option on the market is as safe as it can be, with knock-off versions of car seats that look like popular brands sometimes fooling parents and putting babies at risk. It's important to ensure you're getting a seat that's actually safe for your little one, so doing ample research before you buy is key.

Read on to check out three of Amazon's best-selling car seats right now, all of which have been verified by independent safety tests to keep your kid comfortable and safe while you cruise. You can't be too careful when it comes to the most precious cargo you have.

1. Graco Extend2Fit Convertible Car Seat Extend2Fit Convertible Car Seat, Gotham Graco | $200 $160 SEE ON AMAZON Rated one of the top ten safest car seats of 2019 by Safety, the Extend2Fit's crash test results set it apart. It had the best crash test results of its competitive set as Baby Gear Lab reported, as a result of its steel-reinforced frame. The seat doubles as a rear-facing infant seat and a front-facing toddler seat, so it can protect your kiddo until they weigh 65 pounds. It's also made with 5 inches of extendable leg room for lanky little ones, a 6-position recline feature to make sure kids can snooze, and a 10-position headrest that grows with your baby. Translation: Graco thought of everything. Even better, the harness can be adjusted with one motion using Graco's Simply Safe Adjust Harness System, so you won't get frustrated trying to figure how to get the fit right every time you take a car ride. Wins all around.