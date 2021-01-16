These 16 Children's Books About Love Will Make You All Mushy

How do you show a child you care? How do you express that your love is unconditional and never ending? How do you make them feel secure in your overwhelming adoration for them? Well, you say it every single day to start. And if that doesn’t get the point across, the next best bet is to turn to picture books. Kid’s literature is brimming with great stories that help explain these feelings and these 16 children’s books about love do just that.
Children’s picture books help explain tricky topics like love with illustrations and simple phrases that kids can easily digest. And thankfully, there’s no shortage of options. From the tear-jerker tomes like On the Night You Were Born (which I still have yet to get through without becoming a blubbering mess) to the playful classic Runaway Bunny, one need only Google “children’s books about love” to find a massive library of great reading material. But if you had to pick one (or, in this case, 16) these are some of the best: filled with colorful images, snappy prose, and great storylines you won’t mind reading again and again (and again). And don’t forget to spread the love by considering purchasing from a local bookseller. Nothing says love like showing some to book merchants who keep your community well read.
Now next time your baby says, "Tell me a story", you'll be prepared.