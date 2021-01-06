7 Children's Books About The Royal Family For Your Little Monarch

Obsessed with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Archie? Do you gush over the latest photos of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s family? If you want to share your interest in the royals with your own kids, these children's books about the royal family are a great way to start. As they get older, you can also share some LOL-worthy Queen Elizabeth memes, too.
The official gift shop of the palace lists a handful of children’s books that focus on Queen Elizabeth II, her family, and her time on the throne. There are even more worth checking out that didn’t make that collection, so fear not — there’s plenty of reading material out there for your own royal fam.
If you're into all things Windsor but can't seem to get your little one on board with the obsession, you can always opt for classic children’s book titles the royal parents and their kiddos enjoy the most. Town & Countryand Southern Livingboth noted that the little royals’ favorites include The Giving Tree by Shel Silverstein, The Complete Tales of Winnie-The-Pooh by A.A. Milne, The Gruffalo by Julia Donaldson, Guess How Much I Love You by Sam McBratney, and many more.
Whatever books about the royals you choose, you and your prince or princess will enjoy reading them together.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.