7 Children's Books About The Royal Family For Your Little Monarch

Obsessed with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Archie? Do you gush over the latest photos of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s family? If you want to share your interest in the royals with your own kids, these children's books about the royal family are a great way to start. As they get older, you can also share some LOL-worthy Queen Elizabeth memes, too.

The official gift shop of the palace lists a handful of children’s books that focus on Queen Elizabeth II, her family, and her time on the throne. There are even more worth checking out that didn’t make that collection, so fear not — there’s plenty of reading material out there for your own royal fam.

If you're into all things Windsor but can't seem to get your little one on board with the obsession, you can always opt for classic children’s book titles the royal parents and their kiddos enjoy the most. Town & Country and Southern Living both noted that the little royals’ favorites include The Giving Tree by Shel Silverstein, The Complete Tales of Winnie-The-Pooh by A.A. Milne, The Gruffalo by Julia Donaldson, Guess How Much I Love You by Sam McBratney, and many more.

Whatever books about the royals you choose, you and your prince or princess will enjoy reading them together.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 A Wild Hat Chase The Queen's Hat The Lit. Bar $15.63 $16.99 See On The Lit. Bar When a gust of wind blows the Queen’s hat away, all the Queen’s men begin to chase it down as it flies around London. This hysterical adventure will take your kiddos on a tour of the city and its most famous sights, and ends with an introduction to a very special royal baby.

2 Even Royal Babies Don't Nap Easily Shhh! Don't Wake the Royal Baby! See On Barnes & Noble $7.99 See On Barnes & Noble When the royal baby just won’t go to sleep, the whole family feels the stress. And every time it seems like he might nod off, the guards march past or the corgis start to bark. This hilarious book will have adults and kids laughing at the lengths the queen and the royal family will go to not to wake the baby.

3 Wondering What Queens Wear? The Queen's Knickers Pyramid Books $12.99 See On Pyramid Books This silly storybook is all about the Queen’s fashion — her fancy dresses, smart coats, and even her undergarments. Told through the eyes of a young girl who wishes the Queen would visit her school, readers will learn about the wide range of knickers she has to choose from, including the VIP (very important pair).

4 Take A Tour Of London Katie In London The Lit. Bar $9.19 $9.99 See On The Lit. Bar Katie and her brother Jack visit London with their grandmother, but it’s no ordinary trip. One of the Trafalgar Square lions springs to life and gives them a special tour of Buckingham Palace, Big Ben, the London Eye, and more. If your kids fall in love with these characters, check out Katie's London Christmas.

5 A Big Birthday Celebration The Birthday Crown Pyramid Books $22.50 See On Pyramid Books This adorably illustrated tale tells the story of the Queen’s ninetieth birthday, which causes a lot of excitement around the palace. Her final choice to make is which crown to wear on such a special occasion. As Queen Elizabeth and her beloved corgis try to choose, the book reveals what’s really important about any birthday — cherishing old memories and making new ones.

6 For Princess Diana Lovers Princess Diana For Kids Barnes & Noble $7.99 See On Barnes & Noble Princess Diana was so beloved during her time in the spotlight, and long after, thanks to her strength of character and willingness to be herself. Oh, and the fact that her efforts changed millions of lives. This biography is written for kids in grades 3 through 5 and walks them through her childhood, school years, marriage, and onward.