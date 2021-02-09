Much like an astrological sign can provide insight into a person's personality and fortune depending on when they were born, so can the Chinese Zodiac. Depending on your sign, your horoscope for Lunar New Year 2021 can reveal what the year ahead may bring. Good, bad, or indifferent, it's interesting to see how things play out.

You are probably already familiar with your Western Astrological Zodiac star sign as determined by the month and day of your birth. But, in the Chinese Zodiac, your birth year determines your sign, which corresponds with one of 12 different animals on the lunar chart calendar. The Lunar New Year 2021 begins on Feb. 12, which means an entirely new set of people born this year between Feb. 12, 2021 and Jan. 31, 2022 will join those born in 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, and 2009, and have the Metal Ox as their Chinese Zodiac sign.

Even if you're superstitious or leery about the validity of horoscopes in general, it's still fun to see predictions about what the year ahead may bring. Read on to see what your horoscope for the Lunar New Year 2021 is based on your Chinese Zodiac animal.

Ox Horoscope 2021

Born in years: 1901, 1913, 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021

"The energy of the Ox sits with everyone in 2021 regardless of your year of birth," UK-based Feng Shui and Chinese Horoscope Master Kay Tom tells Romper via email. "The Ox is a sturdy and reliable fellow who is full of grit and determination, for he never fights shy of hard work. He understands responsibility and he understands challenge, making him the most able of the 12 Animals of the Chinese Zodiac to stem the flow of the tide of the health challenge that has befallen the world in 2020."

As for how the Ox will handle this responsibility, New York-based astronomer Lisa Stardust tells Romper that putting your needs first and using "your intuition to achieve your goals and attain your dreams" is key, along with embracing community and finding time to volunteer.

Rat Horoscope 2021

Born in years: 1900, 1912, 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020

"The Rat is always busy, racing here and there in his quest to reach his goal," Tom says. But despite good intentions, you may be overcommitting yourself. If the past year has had you in a whirl, now may be the perfect time to slow down. "Slow and steady wins the race. Don’t rush to attain success. It’s coming in due time," Stardust says.

Tiger Horoscope 2021

Born in years: 1902, 1914, 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010

Tigers are entrepreneurial in nature, but also have a handle on the balance that makes life worth living. "In 2021, the Tiger is hungry and will be looking to the Ox to present the financial opportunities he desires," Tom says. As far as relationships go, Tigers have some work to do this coming year. "Resolving past issues is pivotal at the moment," Stardust explains. "You can mend the past, if you’re willing to make amends with others and work on relationships."

Rabbit Horoscope 2021

Born in years: 1903, 1915, 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011

"The Rabbit likes to be a player and is never one to be comfortable sitting out in the wings," Tom says. But this year, Stardust explains, "Life isn’t moving as fast as you thought it would." She suggests that Rabbits "take time to reflect and assess on your goals." A lover of luxury, lean into and appreciate the things that allow you to live the life that you do.

Dragon Horoscope 2021

Born in years: 1904, 1916, 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012

"The Dragon is a diplomat with the ability to see both sides of an argument," Tom says. "With this skill, it is the Dragon who has the ability to turn a situation around by combining all concerned in a happy compromise to suit everyone." But despite being well-respected and successful, Stardust cautions Dragons to stay grounded. "Don’t make any moves that aren’t based in reality without proper planning," she says.

Snake Horoscope 2021

Born in years: 1905, 1917, 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013

"The Snake is one who likes to be in on the action," Tom says. "A shrewd operator who often plays the role of discretion, so much so it is not unknown for him to play his surprise card when you least expect it." Although the Snake may be drawn to promoting their own ideas in 2021, Stardust says to "be open to new views" and to "allow yourself to ebb and flow in embracing new philosophies."

Horse Horoscope 2021

Born in years: 1906, 1918, 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014

"The Horse is a free spirit who is never happier than running free as a bird with the wind rushing through his mane," Tom says. But despite the free-spirited nature of the Horse, this could be the year you settle down and focus on creating anew — in work and in life — perhaps a new love, a new baby, or a new job is in the cards. "Romance is on the horizon for you," Stardust says. "But, you have to tread lightly in matters of the heart. Give your all once a commitment is made, not before."

Sheep Horoscope 2021

Born in years: 1907, 1919, 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015

For the loyal, committed, and responsible Sheep, this year, it's time to take time for yourself. "In 2021, the Sheep’s energy is opposed to that of the Ox, making this a year to reign in on major investments, purchases and decisions, and to give priority to keeping a low profile and focusing on his own needs," Tom explains. Stardust says tidying up the toxicity in your life may help accomplish this. "Cleansing your home and detoxing your life of negativity is essential," she says. "It’ll bring clarity to you. Less is more."

Monkey Horoscope 2021

Born in years: 1908, 1920, 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016

"The Monkey is not keen on sitting still, as he has an intense curiosity that is in need of being satisfied constantly, making it hard for him to allow himself the time to relax," Tom says. "Coupled with the fact he is very driven and very ambitious, there is no stopping the Monkey." If you experienced a rough year work-wise last year, 2021 may show a significant turn of events. "Your charm will help you reach new professional heights this year," Stardust explains. "However, you must back it up with working hard to prove yourself."

Rooster Horoscope 2021

Born in years: 1909,1921, 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017

"The Rooster is one who likes to lead from the front as his ideas carry so much belief and so much passion that he wants to shout his news from the roof tops and to share them with the world," Tom explains. This year, you'll stay grounded, but your positivity and creativity will shine through. "Embracing a positive mindset is important," Stardust says. "Allow yourself to have fun and indulge your inner child."

Dog Horoscope 2021

Born in years: 1910, 1922, 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018

"The wisdom and experience of the Dog knows no bounds in 2021," Tom says. For the Dog, although loyalty and reliability make you a solid go-to person for advice, Stardust cautions you to be wary of how you handle pushback. "Your innate philosophies may be challenged this year," she says. "Instead of arguing your points, try to understand others and the world better."

Pig Horoscope 2021

Born in years: 1911, 1923, 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019

"Few are more trustworthy than the Pig and what you see is what you get," Tom says. Your ability to see through falsities will help shape how you make decisions this year, which could lead to success as long as you stay self-assured. "You will be successful in 2021 if you believe in yourself," Stardust says. "Have faith in yourself and shoot for the stars."

Experts:

Master Kay Tom, a Feng Shui and Chinese Horoscope Master based in the UK

Lisa Stardust, New York-based astrologer