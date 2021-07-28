You may have heard of author, illustrator, and animator Christian Robinson from reading his best-selling children’s books, You Matter and Another, or seeing his incredible illustrations in the book Gaston by Kelly DiPucchio. But most recently, Robinson illustrated the children’s book, The Bench, which was written by the one and only Meghan Markle. Now, you’ll be seeing even more of this incredibly talented man during your weekly Target run.

This August, Target is partnering with Christian Robinson to bring to customers a collection of home, apparel, and books for a limited time. This collection is said to inspire guests of all ages to go on their own imaginative adventures from their own home.

Robinson says in a press release, “As a child, drawing became a way to make space for myself and to create the kind of world I wanted to see. Working with Target to bring this collection to life has been a dream come true and I hope it helps all Target guests, big and small, create a space of their own that is timeless, captures their imaginations, and sparks their curiosity.”

This Christian Robinson for Target collection will include more than 70 items across home and apparel for kids and baby — and most items will be under $25, with prices ranging from $6 to $70. You can’t beat that for this joyful, exuberant, and whimsical collection.

Specifically, you’ll find 46 home and decor items like pillows, rugs, comforters, sheet sets, bookends and art, and 33 apparel items for baby and toddlers. Apparel will include t-shirts, sweatshirts, overalls, joggers, onesies, pajamas, and backpacks.

The Christian Robinson Collection For Target Info 1 /15

Most importantly, the collection will also include adaptive and sensory-friendly apparel items, including items that are tag-less, feature flat seams, have openings for abdominal access, and more.

Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target tells Romper, “We know our guests want their homes to be a reflection of themselves and look to Target for inspiration and new ways to explore their creativity. Christian Robinson’s curiosity and creativity are unmatched. We’re thrilled to be able to introduce our guests to such a special partner and deliver an inclusive collection that is as inspiring as it is affordable.”

Be sure to peruse this collection while you’re on your weekly (daily?) Target run. You’ll want to snag these items while they last for a limited time.