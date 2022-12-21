While I’m not a morning person by nature, the exquisite sweetness of Christmas morning with kids cannot be overstated. It’s almost magical. Overnight, Santa came, ate the Christmas cookies we left out, and now there are presents under the tree, practically begging to be unwrapped. But first — or, second to coffee — breakfast. The most exciting morning of the year is cause for celebration and for that, you’re going to need some extra-special Christmas breakfast ideas. After all, what better day is there to shake up your regular cold cereal routine than a holiday that requires you to wake up at the crack of dawn with your kids?

Whether you’re looking for a simple dish that you can whip up the night before and eat as soon as your toddler demands that you rise from your peaceful Christmas Eve slumber or a festive feast that your whole family will request that you repeat next year, this list of Christmas breakfast ideas has it all. From Christmas tree-shaped waffles to comforting and classic biscuits and gravy, there’s no shortage of inspiration here to make your breakfast on Christmas morning in your home a wonderfully holly, jolly, and tasty affair.

1 Christmas Breakfast Danish Kitchen Gidget/Yummly Does it get more festive than Christmas breakfast that looks like an actual candy cane? This Christmas breakfast danish from Kitchen Gidget on Yummly is made with cherry pie filling, cream cheese, crescent rolls, and a handful of pantry staple ingredients to create a tasty treat that’s sure to be a hit on the morning of Dec. 25.

2 Classic Sausage Balls Sunny Days With My Loves/Yummly Though they also make a fantastic Christmas appetizer, sausage balls are one of my mom’s favorite things to make at home and bring over to my house on Christmas morning. This classic sausage ball recipe from Sunny Days With My Loves on Yummly combines pork breakfast sausage with baking mix, cheddar cheese, chopped onion, and minced garlic to create a batch of these crowd-pleasing morsels. They’re so tasty and easy to grab and pop in your mouth to keep your hands free to unwrap gifts.

3 Sheet Pan Egg-In-A-Hole Damn Delicious/Yummly When you want to serve something filling for Christmas breakfast, but don’t want to spend a ton of time cooking, a sheet pan breakfast is the way to go. This recipe for sheet pan egg-in-a-hole from Damn Delicious via Yummly comes together in a snap and is an easy way to serve your entire family fried eggs on Christmas morning without spending any time standing over the stove.

4 Christmas Tree Waffles Life Is A Lullaby/Yummly Your kids definitely won’t think you’re a Grinch if you make them green waffles for Christmas breakfast. All you need is some green food coloring, a few simple pantry ingredients, and a waffle iron to whip up this recipe from Life Is A Lullaby on Yummly. Assemble a few triangle waffle pieces on a plate and add some sprinkles for the “ornaments” to turn them into a cute Christmas tree.

5 Christmas Quiche Favorite Family Recipes/Yummly This Christmas quiche recipe from Favorite Family Recipes on Yummly looks so decadent and pretty, you’d never guess it’s made with just six ingredients — including a pre-made pie shell. Ground sausage, dried cranberries, Monterey Jack cheese, eggs, and half and half bake up inside of a deep dish pie shell. The cutout stars around the edge are optional, of course, but they look so festive and are actually really easy to achieve.

6 Eggnog Rice Pudding The Worktop/Yummly If you’re looking for a gluten-free Christmas breakfast idea to make this year, this recipe for eggnog rice pudding from The Worktop on Yummly is a tasty one to try. Made with light brown sugar, nutmeg, allspice, vanilla, and eggnog, it’s basically a festive and comforting bowl of holiday goodness. Serve with a drizzle of melted chocolate and some honey for extra sweetness.

7 Christmas Pancakes The Diary Of A Real Housewife/Yummly You can make pretty much anything Christmas-themed by adding red and green sprinkles — breakfast foods included! This recipe for Christmas pancakes from The Diary of a Real Housewife on Yummly is a simple and easy recipe for fluffy pancakes with a quarter cup of holiday sprinkles mixed right into the batter. Top a stack with whipped cream and extra sprinkles for a festive treat.

8 Gingerbread Granola Cookie And Kate/Yummly Since so many Christmas breakfast ideas draw inspiration from tasty treats and desserts, they’re often less than healthy. But, with this recipe for gingerbread granola from Cookie And Kate via Yummly, you can have the best of both worlds with a breakfast that’s both healthy and festively satisfying. Stir it into yogurt or oatmeal to round out your meal.

9 Eggnog Cinnamon Rolls A Classic Twist If your go-to Christmas breakfast is a platter of cinnamon rolls, you can give your classic pastry dish some extra festive holiday flair with this recipe for eggnog cinnamon rolls from A Classic Twist. Homemade cinnamon rolls are an absolute labor of love and when you add nutmeg, eggnog, and cream cheese icing, these breakfast treats are just that much sweeter.

10 Buttermilk Biscuits & Spicy Sausage Gravy A Cozy Kitchen Give a comforting classic like biscuits and gravy a festive makeover in honor of Christmas morning when you make this recipe from A Cozy Kitchen. Spicy sausage country gravy with buttermilk biscuits is like a cozy, homemade hug on a plate with a bit of a zesty kick from spicy Italian sausage, fresh ground black pepper, and dijon mustard.

11 Crumb Apple Cinnamon Muffins Brown Sugar Food Blog With a crunchy pecan streusel topping, these crumb apple cinnamon muffins from Brown Sugar Food Blog are a scrumptious way to kick off all of the day’s festivities on Christmas morning. When you need a Christmas breakfast that the kids can easily grab and eat before they tear into the mountain of presents under the tree, muffins made with seasonal flavors are the way to go.

12 Slow Cooker Breakfast Casserole Fit Slow Cooker Queen When the whole month of December feels like an absolute blur and you need an easy Christmas breakfast idea, a slow cooker breakfast casserole like this one from Fit Slow Cooker Queen is an easy and tasty choice. Frozen hash browns, ham, bell peppers, onions, eggs, and cheese come together to make a filling casserole that’s a total crowd pleaser.

13 Spinach & Cheese Strata Damn Delicious/Yummly Strata is such a traditional and delightful dish to make for Christmas breakfast. This spinach and cheese strata recipe from Damn Delicious on Yummly combines Swiss, gruyere, and parmesan cheeses with challah bread cubes and frozen spinach for a savory bread pudding that you can assemble the night before and bake in the oven first thing on Christmas morning.

14 Overnight French Toast Casserole The Spruce Eats/Yummly There’s nothing like the smell of french toast to fill your kitchen on Christmas morning. But, if you aren’t in the mood to wake up early and stand at the stove flipping individual servings of french toast, this overnight french toast casserole from The Spruce Eats via Yummly is an easy Christmas breakfast idea to try. Put it together the night before, let it hang out in the fridge overnight, and then pop it in the oven to bake when you wake up for a hot Christmas breakfast and a kitchen that will smell amazing all day.

15 Gingerbread Waffles Delightful Adventures/Yummly With traditional holiday flavor packed inside, you would never know that these tasty gingerbread waffles from Delightful Adventures on Yummly are gluten free and vegan-friendly. They’re actually made with pumpkin puree, plenty of warming spices including cloves, allspice, cinnamon, and ground ginger, plus a touch of molasses for added sweetness.

16 Make-Ahead Breakfast Sandwiches House Of Nash Eats/Yummly The best part about this recipe for make-ahead breakfast sandwiches from House of Nash Eats via Yummly is that they’re totally customizable. You can use different cheeses, bacon, ham, or sausage, and even swap the English muffins for bagels or biscuits. If you want to get really ahead of the game, you can make a batch the week prior to Christmas and freeze them. Then for Christmas breakfast, just reheat and serve.

17 Glazed Cinnamon Eggnog Scones Creations By Kara/Yummly If making holiday desserts this time of year brings you joy, you can capture that same feeling when you make these glazed cinnamon eggnog scones for Christmas morning breakfast. Made with cinnamon chips and topped with an eggnog drizzle, a batch of these warm scones from Creations By Kara on Yummly will make your kitchen smell amazing and go great with a hot cup of coffee.

18 Apple Cinnamon Crepes Cook With Manali/Yummly These apple cinnamon crepes from Cook With Manali on Yummly are stuffed with warm filling and perfect for a chilly Christmas morning. The recipe calls for brown butter batter to make the crepes, a filling that’s akin to an apple pie, and it’s all topped off with caramel sauce and cinnamon whipped cream.

19 Cranberry Cardamom Spice Muffins Sally's Baking Addiction/Yummly If you’re looking for a Christmas breakfast idea that you can make several days in advance, these cranberry cardamom spice muffins are a stellar choice. Made with sour cream, they’ll stay moist and fluffy for a few days. Between the cardamom, cinnamon, walnuts, cranberries, and orange icing on top, these muffins from Sally’s Baking Addiction via Yummly have so much holiday flavor packed inside.

20 Hot Cocoa Steel Cut Oats Fit Foodie Finds/Yummly Made in your slow cooker, hot cocoa steel cut oats from Fit Foodie Finds via Yummly look adorable served up in a mug with some marshmallows on top. Is it breakfast? Is it dessert? Honestly, I am nobody to judge if you want to eat it at midnight after wrapping all of the presents, but it really is such a great treat for Christmas breakfast.

Whether you wake up early to bake homemade scones from scratch or have your kids fix themselves a bowl of granola and yogurt (after they finish opening presents, of course) these Christmas breakfast ideas are sure to make your Christmas morning merry and bright.