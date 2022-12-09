Getting that perfect holiday picture can feel like a Christmas miracle in and of itself. But when you do get that ideal image (you know, the one where you’re all looking at the camera and no one is crying), you don’t want that image to stay stuck on your camera roll forever, though. So if you’re thinking of sharing the image on social media, you’re going to need something clever to caption that cute pic with. And while a picture might be worth a thousand words, you won’t need to use nearly that many when you opt for any of these Christmas captions for Instagram.

There are so many ways for you to express your sentiments this holiday season. You can keep it short and sweet with (you guessed it) a short Christmas caption, or you can keep it cute and quippy. Celebrating your love for your partner? There are romantic Christmas captions that cover that. And if you want to sing your praises for Christmas PJs (and don’t we all), there are plenty of funny Instagram captions for those, too. And pictures of Christmas morning, with its mélange of coffee, chaos, and kids rabidly opening Christmas presents wouldn’t be the same without a special saying to accompany the image.

Basically, whatever photo you decide to share on social media (be it sweet, silly, or sentimental), you’ll have something sincere to say when you wrap it up in a metaphorical Christmas caption bow.

Short Christmas captions

Winter wonderland.

Baby, it’s cold outside.

#Sleigh

Christmas is here.

‘Tis the season.

All is calm, all is bright.

Fa la la la.

Bless your home this holiday season.

Believe in the magic of Christmas.

Season’s greetings.

Christmas is lit.

Simple "Merry Christmas" captions

Merry Christmas!

Merry Christmas you cotton headed ninnymuggins.

Merry everything and happy always.

Merry Christmas, you filthy animal.

This is our “Merry Christmas” face.

Short & cute Christmas captions

Ariel Skelley/DigitalVision/Getty Images

There’s snow place like home.

Hot chocolate weather.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

I’ll be ho ho home for Christmas.

Christmas tree, o’ Christmas tree, your ornaments are history.

It’s beginning to cost a lot like Christmas.

All spruced up.

My favorite color is Christmas lights.

Tis the season to sparkle.

Hurry down the chimney tonight.

Funny Christmas captions

Ice, ice baby.

Merry elfin Christmas.

Feast mode.

Happy holla days.

Don’t get your tinsel in a tangle.

But first, let me take an elfie.

Dear Santa…I can explain.

Sweet and twisted. Does that make me a candy cane?

Single bells, single bells, single all the way.

My partner’s idea of getting in the Christmas spirit is to become Scrooge.

Resting Grinch face.

It’s the most wonderful time for a beer.

May your regifting practice go undetected this year.

Christmas morning captions

I wish I put coffee on my Christmas wish list.

Wake up, we have presents to open.

So, this is what morning looks like?

It’s too a.m. for me.

I’m only a morning person on December 25.

Christmas presents come and go, but Christmas memories last a lifetime.

Easy like Christmas morning.

I love Christmas morning a latte.

Good morning, brewtiful.

Christmas morning vibes.

Waking up to a winter wonderland.

Keep the eggnog flowing.

Christmas tree captions

Annie Otzen/Moment/Getty Images

Rockin’ around the Christmas tree.

From little seeds grow mighty trees.

Gonna go lay under the Christmas tree to remind my family that I’m a gift.

You know it’s winter when the tree is the only light in the room.

All Christmas trees are perfect.

He who has not Christmas in his heart will never find it under a tree.

O Christmas Tree O Christmas Tree, how lovely are your branches.

It’s true: I’m a Christmas tree hugger.

Christmas pajamas captions

Flannel squad’s here.

Matching PJs, coffee, and Christmas lights.

Christmas PJs are the coziest PJs.

Everything is better in your pajamas.

It’s a pajamas-all-day kind of day.

I dressed in my PJs for the occasion.

Fa la la la lounging.

Me every day: slay in my PJs. Me in December: sleigh in my Xmas PJs.

May your PJs be merry and bright.

A round of Santa-plause for my outfit, please.

Christmas quotes to use as captions

“The best way to spread Christmas cheer is to sing loud for all to hear.” — Buddy the Elf

“Sometimes the most real things in the world are the things we can’t see.”

“Every time a bell rings an angel gets his wings." — It's a Wonderful Life "

" “Looks great. Little full, lotta sap." — Christmas Vacation

"I believe, I believe. It’s silly but I believe." — Miracle on 34th Street

"First we’ll make snow angels for two hours, then we’ll go ice skating, then we’ll eat a whole roll of Toll House® cookie dough as fast as we can, and then to finish, we’ll snuggle." — Elf

“Christmas was on its way. Lovely, glorious, beautiful Christmas, upon which the entire kid year revolved." — A Christmas Story

"Seeing is believing, but sometimes the most real things in the world are the things we can’t see." — The Polar Express

"You'll shoot your eye out, kid." — A Christmas Story

"The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear." — Elf

"That's what Christmas memories are made from. They're not planned, they're not scheduled, nobody puts them in their Blackberry. They just happen." — Deck the Halls

"I will honor Christmas in my heart and try to keep it all the year." — A Christmas Carol

Romantic Christmas captions

gilaxia/E+/Getty Images

Sweater weather is better together.

Make it a December to remember.

You rock my Christmas socks.

If kisses were snowflakes, I’d send you a blizzard.

Sparkly bows and mistletoe.

Tis the season of loving you.

It’s beginning to look a lot like our first Christmas together.

Meet me under the mistletoe.

I love you snow much.

We’ve got chemis-tree.

What happens under the mistletoe, stays under the mistletoe.

My favorite kind of snow angel.

I love you more than Christmas cookies.

All I want for Christmas is you.

Christmas captions for photos of kids

All is not calm, all is not bright.

Dear Santa, is it too late now to say sorry?

Dear Santa…I can explain.

Happy holiyays.

Believe in your elf.

Cuter than Elf on the Shelf.

Got them all to look.

Santa Baby.

Hallmark has nothing on our family Christmas.

Ready for a long winter’s nap.

Up to snow good.

It’s like they want stockings full of coal.

stockings full of coal. Really hope one of these presents barks.

Whether you want something cute, quippy, (or, wink wink, slightly naughty), you can choose from these Christmas caption and quotes for Instagram. You might get some likes and a few more followers, too.