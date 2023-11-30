‘Tis the season for getting festive, especially with your crafting. Christmas craft kits are a must for this time of year, whether you’re trying to entertain a bunch of 8-year-olds at a class holiday party or just want a fun Christmas activity to do at home with your family. From DIY ornaments to Christmas jewelry and decor, there are tons of Christmas craft kits that come fully stocked with everything you need.

Because that’s the tricky part about any craft — making sure you have all the supplies. And with something as specific as a Christmas craft, you don’t want to miss a single sequin or red pom pom for Rudolph’s nose. These craft kits all come with everything you need (or they just need the addition of glue or scissors), and the best part is that everything on here is actually worth making. You can use these Christmas craft kits to start some new decorating traditions, to keep as little Christmas trinkets, or even to make gifts for loved ones. And the age ranges are great — some of these Christmas craft kits can be done with kids as young as 5. So pick a favorite or two, put on a Christmas movie, and set aside some time to get your Christmas craft on.

1 Festive Christmas Garland Mondo Llama Create-Your-Own-Paper-Garland Kit Target $4.50 $5 see on target Paper garland is an absolute classic craft and this sweet Christmas-themed version from Target is darling. The paper sheets are adorned with Christmas characters like reindeer, snowmen, and elves and there are also foam stickers to add for extra detail. The cardstock just locks in together, too, so no need for glue or stickers.

2 A STEM Christmas Craft Cozy Glowing Fireplace KiwiCo $20.96 $29.95 see on kiwico I’m obsessed with this cozy glowing fireplace craft from KiwiCo. It brings in all of the STEM properties kids love so much as they build the circuit, and it makes for an absolutely adorable little Christmas decoration. This one’s perfect for kids ages 9 and up.

3 An Adorable Reindeer Wreath POP! Christmas Deer Wreath Pom Pom Kit Joann $2 $4.99 see on joann How fun is this Christmas deer wreath kit? Using soft pom poms, kids can build out this little wreath with a happy reindeer poking through. The age suggestion is 4 and up, but if you want this to be more hands-off for you, I’d suggest giving it to kids around 6 or 7 years old.

4 Gorgeous Mosaic Christmas Decor Mosaic Christmas Tree Kit CreateYourselfHappy/Etsy $32 see on etsy While this one looks like it’s for older kids, even young ones (with some help) will enjoy making these mosaic Christmas trees. It comes with everything you need, including the tacky glue, and your family will have a blast building out the patterns you want or going at it randomly. You can also choose from different color options for the gems.

5 A Needle Felt Snowman Craft DIY Snowman Needle Felting Kit BearCreekFelting/Etsy $31 see on etsy Don’t you just want to carry this snowman around in your pocket? This adorable snowman needle felting kit is great for beginners, and comes with absolutely everything you need, including the needle. The snowman comes out at just 5” tall, and it would be so fun to make a few of these to decorate a mantle or shelf.

6 A Rainbow Christmas Wreath Creatology Christmas Wreath Craft Kit Michaels $9.99 see on michaels This Christmas wreath craft kit is a must for kids who love to decorate their own spaces for Christmas. It’s so fun and bright, and a cinch to do. It does require glue, so make sure you’re stocked up well in that arena and then get to work with all of those pretty pom poms.

7 Christmas String Art Sign DIY Merry Christmas Rainbow Lights String Art Kit ABUnderwoodCo2/Etsy $24 see on etsy String art is almost soothing to do, and I love this DIY merry Christmas rainbow lights string art kit. It comes with everything, including the board with pre-drilled nail holes, and you can choose your string color choices as well.

8 Christmas Wind Chime Craft Christmas Tree Wind Chime Kit Amazon $11.97 see on amazon Wind chimes just give off a festive sound during the holidays, and this Christmas tree wind chime kit makes for some lovely decor. This kit makes six wind chimes, and you can decorate the tree with colors and stickers before adding in all the other pieces.

9 Paint-Your-Own Light-Up Christmas Tree Ceramic Light-Up Christmas Tree DIY Kit Walmart $9.99 see on walmart Obsessed. This ceramic light-up Christmas tree kit gives off major vintage vibes, but is so fun for your kids to do so they can have their own little festive nightlight all season long. This is a great craft, too, because you can save it to use next year as decor.

10 A Sweet Clay Ornament Kit DIY Clay Ornament Kit DewDropInc/Etsy $30.78 see on etsy With clay, stamps, gold foil, and everything else you could possibly need, this DIY clay ornament kit is a must for Christmas crafters. Make your own designs, personalize a few, or go with some of the kit’s suggestions to make six gorgeous clay ornaments that will last forever.

11 DIY Gem Ornament DIY Gem Ornament Kit KidsMakeToo/Etsy $32 see on etsy For crafters who are really good at sticking things, this DIY gem ornament kit is so fun. It comes with everything you need to make eight lovely, sparkling tree ornaments. You can either do your own design or follow alon with the kit.

12 A Mini Christmas Banner Mini Felt Christmas Bouquet Banner FernAndLove/Etsy $18 see on etsy Whimsical and classic, this mini felt Christmas bouquet banner is so perfect. Even the littlest crafters will enjoy putting this one together, and all of the pieces are included, along with tacky glue and the banner itself to make a gorgeous piece of Christmas decor.

13 The Sweetest Felt Peppermints Creatology Felt Christmas Peppermint Ornaments Michaels $4.99 see on michaels For those who can handle minimal stitching, these felt Christmas peppermint ornaments are so sweet. They don’t require a ton of work to make, and you could easily whip up a bunch of them for a themed tree.

14 DIY Christmas Mug Creatology DIY Reindeer Mug Kit Michaels $7.99 see on michaels Seasonal mugs are such a fun way to enjoy the holidays, and I especially love this DIY reindeer mug kit. Get a bunch of different ones for all the kiddos in your family to paint so everyone has their very own hot cocoa mug all year long.

15 The Perfect Christmas Embroidery Kit Christmas Light Festive Embroidery Kit LazyMayEmbroidery/Etsy $21.42 see on etsy OK, I always say I want to learn embroidery and this Christmas light festive embroidery kit is the one that’s really going to motivate me. How darling is this? It comes with everything you need, including the hoop, sequins, and your choice of fabric for the background.

16 A Fully Stocked Ornament Kit Super Ornament Kit Super Smalls $36 see on super smalls Super Smalls has some of the best craft kits and this super ornament kit is no exception. There is just a ton of fun stuff in here to make some gorgeous ornaments, including jewels, charms, stickers, and even paper wishes to get really creative.

17 A Classic Reindeer Bell Necklace Reindeer Bell Craft Kit Oriental Trading $14.99 see on oriental trading There are few crafts more classic than this reindeer bell necklace. This is a great craft to make with a group of kids at a holiday party or gathering, and they’ll love having a little favor to take home. Plus it’s a nice festive accessory to wear all season long.

18 DIY Acrylic Ornament Kit DIY Acrylic Ornament Craft Kit LittleBluefield/Etsy $34 see on etsy For something a little different, try this DIY acrylic ornament craft kit. It comes with all of the clear acrylic ornament bases you need, plus paint and wooden Christmas-themed stickers to decorate.

19 Personalized Christmas Jewelry Kit Personalized Christmas Bracelet Making Kit BUPPIshop/Etsy $9.07 see on etsy DIY bracelets have never gone out of style and this fun personalized Christmas bracelet making kit is proof. With festive beads and colors, your little crafters can make themselves a sweet holiday accessory to wear or to gift to their friends.

20 Playdough Reindeer Craft Build A Reindeer Playdough Jar ArtOfDough/Etsy $6.50 see on etsy For tiny hands (or big hands, no judgment here), there’s this Build A Reindeer playdough jar. With everything included, you can sculpt the perfect little reindeer and either play with it over and over again or use it as Christmas decor.

21 Button Angel Kit DIY Button Angel Ornament Kit WithLoveMomLLC/Etsy $10 see on etsy This DIY to make button angels is always on Pinterest and social media, but if you don’t have a stack of buttons saved somewhere, it’s not exactly easy. That’s why this DIY button angel ornament kit is so great. It comes with all the buttons, string, and supplies you need to make an adorable little angel ornament.

22 A Boho Snow Globe Craft Boho Christmas Snow Globe DIY Craft Kit SweetHoopla/Etsy $30 see on etsy It doesn’t get much easier — or prettier — than this boho Christmas snow globe craft kit. The box comes packaged with everything you need to make this adorable little snow globe featuring gold glitter flakes and a woodland deer and tree scene with a jingle bell. So lovely, and little crafters can work on this with a little help, too.

23 A Lovely Stitched Nativity Craft Nativity Craft Kit TheRuffledMoose/Etsy $20 see on etsy This gorgeous little nativity craft kit is recommended for kids as young as 5, and the yarn creates a beautiful piece of decor your family will cherish forever. It’s pretty easy and simple to follow along, too.

24 A Retro Gingerbread House Woodland Mid Century Modern Gingerbread House Kit World Market $16.99 see on world market Want a craft you can eat? Duh. This Woodland gingerbread cookie kit makes an adorable midcentury modern house with major retro vibes, and it’ll make you want to fill a whole space with bottlebrush trees and a neighborhood of these yummy guys.

25 Crochet Stocking Kit Granny Stripe Stocking Crochet Kit The Neon Tea Party $23 see on the neon tea party Whether someone’s an avid crocheter or just getting started, this granny stripe stocking crochet kit from The Neon Tea Party is so lovely. You can choose from different yarn color palettes, and the pattern is simple and one-of-a-kind to follow along with. This is a great family crafting project or just to make as gifts or even for pets.

Whether you’re looking for a Christmas craft kit for yourself or one to facilitate with a bunch of kiddos, there’s something on this list. Happy festive crafting.