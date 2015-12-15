25 Christmas Movie Quotes You'll Love Using All Season Long

There is a lot to love about Christmas, but one of the best parts is that it’s one of only a few holidays that has inspired hundreds of movies (thousands, if you count all of those cheesy made-for-tv romantic movies… which I do). Given the sheer volume of holiday movies out there, there is no shortage of Christmas movie quotes that can easily be slipped into everyday conversation. I mean, hasn’t everyone wanted to call someone a “cotton-headed ninny muggins” at some point in their life?

My husband and I are those people who skip right from Halloween to Christmas (sorry, Thanksgiving), so we start watching holiday movies as early as Nov. 1 every year. Our library consists of everything from the claymation movies that have been around for what I can only assume is forever, to classics like It’s A Wonderful Life, to our personal modern favorites like Fred Claus. Suffice to say, the two of us can rattle off Christmas movie quotes like it’s no big deal, and we will be very proud parents when our kids can do the same (screen time limits do not apply to Christmas movies, right?).

So, whether you’re here to find some Christmas movie quotes for something you’re working on, or just to get your fill of holiday cheer, here are some fantastic lines that can be applied to life any time of year.

1 “Just because you can’t see something, doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist.” -The Santa Clause Ashley Ziegler / Disney+ While this quote certainly applies to Santa himself, it applies to all the things in life that you can’t see like hope, love, and unicorns (I refuse to believe they aren’t real, don’t try to tell me otherwise).

2 “I’m in love, I’m in love, and I don’t care who knows it!” -Elf Warner Bros. Entertainment / YouTube Whether you’ve just met someone new or you’ve been married for decades, sometimes it’s nice to just shout from the mountain top that you’re in love, isn’t it?

3 “I’m sorry, do I have cotton candy in my ears?” -Noelle Walt Disney Studios / YouTube This is basically a much more magical way of asking “did I hear that correctly?”. It will absolutely make kids giggle and adults do a minor double-take.

4 “There’s a certain magic that comes with the very first snow” -Frosty The Snowman Animated Cartoons for Children / YouTube Okay, unless you live somewhere really cold you may not be able to easily slip this into conversation all year round, but the quote remains true whether that first snowfall is at Christmas or not until March 1. It really is magical.

5 “You’ll shoot your eye out!” -A Christmas Story YouTube Movies & Shows / YouTube Are you even a parent if you haven’t said this to your kid (and chuckled to yourself after) when they were doing something they shouldn’t be doing?

6 “Strange, isn’t it? Each man’s life touches so many other lives. When he isn’t around, he leaves an awful hole, doesn’t he?” -It’s A Wonderful Life beachbumde / YouTube This is one of those quotes that can serve as a good reminder all year long of how important you are to the world.

7 “If you look for it, I have a sneaky feeling you’ll find that love actually is all around.” -Love Actually Universal Pictures All-Access / YouTube There are a lot of iconic lines from this movie, but this one hits home the most and is one that’s worth remembering no matter what day of the year it is.

8 “Look at those greedy little gift monsters!” -The Grinch Illumination / YouTube No, this isn’t the most cheery Christmas movie quote on the list, but if you say this with a giggle as you watch a kid tear open a birthday gift, it comes off as silly, not Grinchy. Of course, you can also use it in a more cynical way, but that’s on you.

9 “Here kids, have some breakfast candy.” -A Bad Moms Christmas Movieclips Trailers / YouTube Some mornings are just like this, ya know? Whatever it takes to get them out of the door.

10 “A toy is never truly happy until it’s loved by a child.” -Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer Movie Night / YouTube This quote will suddenly come to your mind when you see your child’s ratty old lovey that they refuse to let go of long enough for you to wash it. It’s also a good quote to go to when you are trying to justify buying your kid another present for their birthday.

11 “A true selfless act always sparks another.” -Klaus Netflix / YouTube This is just flat-out true, isn’t it? Isn’t this essentially what paying it forward is? Kindness and selflessness is something to be practiced all year round.

12 “And after all that, however long all that may be, you'll go somewhere new. And you'll meet people who make you feel worthwhile again. And little pieces of your soul will finally come back. And all that fuzzy stuff, those years of your life that you wasted, that will eventually begin to fade.” -The Holiday Movieclips Classic Trailers / YouTube After going through something tough, there’s nothing like the feeling of being around people who make you feel whole again. I think this quote perfectly encapsulates this feeling.

13 “Am I being Punk’d? Where’s Ashton?” -Just Friends Movieclips Classic Trailers / YouTube Okay, admittedly this isn’t a reference your kids will get, but people your age and older certainly will. Not to mention, it’s just a great line for those scenarios where you can’t believe what in the heck is happening.

14 “How you feel about your family is a complicated thing. Deep down, you’ll always love them.” -Home Alone Movieclips / YouTube This quote is sweet when you’re feeling all the love for your family, but it’s also a nice reminder for those days when they’re tap dancing on your last nerve. No matter what, you always love ‘em.

15 “There's no naughty kids, Nick. They're all good kids. But some of them are scared. And some of them don't feel listened to. Some of them had some pretty tough breaks too.” -Fred Claus Movieclips / YouTube A sweet reminder when your kid is acting like a monster, or even when you see another kid acting like one. There are no naughty kids, just kids going through something.

16 “All I want is what I have coming to me. All I want is my fair share.” -A Charlie Brown Christmas Retr -O- Vision / YouTube When she said this, Sally was explaining that she just wanted her bit of money from Santa, but this quote can be applied to so many things in life. Grabbing an extra slice of pizza? Buying another pair of yoga pants? Helping yourself to another cocktail? This quote applies.

17 “Wiggle my ears and tickle my toes, methinks I see a baby's nose!” -Santa Claus Is Coming To Town Holiday Classics / YouTube Basically, any time you see a little kid and want to play with their teeny tiny nose, this quote should be running through your head. Extra points if you say it out loud as you wiggle their little nose.

18 “We are so lucky to be able to help each other, in little ways, and in big ways. The reason we are so lucky is because helping each other is, in fact, what makes us happy.” -Last Christmas Universal Pictures / YouTube Once again, the spirit of Christmas is all about love and kindness, but it’s something we should be keeping in mind whether it's Dec. 25 or July 4. This quote is true, we are lucky.

19 “When we’re together, it’s my favorite place to be.” -Olaf’s Frozen Adventure DisneyMusicVEVO / YouTube First of all, if you haven’t seen this movie, it’s so cute and you should stop what you’re doing and go watch it. Regardless of whether you have or haven’t seen it, though, this is a sweet quote for your loved ones any day of the year.

20 “Faith is believing in things when common sense tells you not to.” -A Miracle On 34th Street Antione Oralia / YouTube Leave it to Santa to say something as profound as this. It’s true when it comes to him, and it’s true when it comes to everyday magic, too.

21 “We have spent so much of our relationship creating all these boundaries, you know? And making sure that we don't limit ourselves with responsibility and obligation, and I don't wanna live like that anymore. Because that's not loving at all.” -Four Christmases Movieclips Classic Trailers / YouTube Boundaries are good for a lot of things, but not when they stand in the way of giving and receiving love. After all, isn’t love what it’s all about?

22 “I know this is probably a tall order, but I need you to do me a favor and try not to be so perfect.” -The Family Stone clairedanesvideos / YouTube Just a sweet little quote to keep in your back pocket for some flirting with your partner one day.

23 “I think you’re really beautiful and I feel really warm when I’m around you and my tongue swells up.” -Elf ATWith FinnAndJake / YouTube Honestly, I’d be downright flattered if my husband said this to me. I’d be a little confused, sure, but I’d also be quite flattered.

24 “I’ll fix it up there, then I’ll bring it back here.” -Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas witchbabygrl / YouTube This is the perfect line to use on your kids when they’ve broken a toy that you promise to fix, but that you also know they’ll completely forget about in a few days (so you can toss it if necessary).

25 “To me, you are perfect.” -Love Actually Movieclips Classic Trailers / YouTube Sure, this scene is somewhat problematic (I mean, he’s saying this to his best friend’s wife), but it’s still one of the nicest things one human can say to another.

These quotes can be applied all year round and possibly even slipped into casual conversations now and then, and who wouldn’t want to add some holiday spirit to their everyday life? In fact, you could argue that with quotes like these, Christmas movies are good to watch any time of the year, whether it’s December or April.