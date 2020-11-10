Ciara's Amazon Storefront Is All About Chic, Affordable Home Decor

Ciara may be better known as a pop star and the wife of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, but she’s also a home decor enthusiast. Her style embodies the spirit of the Pacific Northwest, which she calls home — chic, functional pieces designed to create a sanctuary for her growing family, which welcomed baby Win (her third) to the brood in September. Ciara's Amazon storefront is a curated collection of her favorite furniture and accessories. The best part? Millionaire though she may be, her pics are as stylish as they are affordable.

Right away, it's clear from her Amazon list that Ciara, like all of us, has had to adjust to the reality of pandemic living and having everybody at home all the time. “With all of us spending more quality time at home together this year, we wanted to make sure our house was equipped with all our needs (three kids under 10 isn’t easy!), so we have tons of Smart Home products that add a bit of order to the beautiful chaos that is family life," she says in a press release. (Sound familiar?)

To that end, her assortment includes items like the hands-free Fire TV Cube, which comes with both Alexa and the second generation Echo Show built in so you can make video calls to anyone with Skype, the Alexa app, an Echo Spot, or Echo Show.

But it’s also chock-full of great interior design must-haves. You'll find yourself coveting this Lexicon Fabric Accent Chair that’s a mid-century modern steal at $167.99, not to mention these whiskey brown Walker Edison Furniture 18" Industrial Faux Leather Kitchen or Dining Chairs.

If large pieces of furniture aren't your thing, Ciara’s collection has many small pieces that could perk up a space. The ANDY STAR Gold Round Mirror is sleek enough to fit in a small bathroom or entryway. Gold tones are clearly a Ciara favorite, as evidenced by this clever plant pot and gorgeous Creative Co-Op Round Hammered Metal Bowl. Even the DEERUN Round Velvet Storage Ottoman Foot Rest Stool has a gold base.

She has so many practical, reasonably priced items, you might as well go ahead send Ciara’s entire Amazon storefront to your fam as you holiday wish list.