This Is Everything You Need To Throw An Amazing CoComelon Party

One of the biggest stars on YouTube, Baby JJ is the wildly popular CGI toddler on CoComelon, AKA the channel most parents of young children have memorized. The cheerful star of many videos based on nursery rhymes, Baby JJ is the “it” celeb for the preschool set, and certain to be the theme for many a birthday party. So here’s how to throw the best CoComelon birthday party, and where to get CoComelon-themed cakes, party decorations, invitations, balloons, and more.

Why are young kids so fascinated by Baby JJ and friends? The bright visuals and expressive characters help make CoComelon engaging to young fans, but the show isn’t so busy it becomes overwhelming, as licensed psychologist Nicole Beurkens, Ph.D., told Romper. It’s basically a comfort show for preschoolers who may not be ready for The Office reruns quite yet.

So if you’re in charge of throwing a birthday party for someone in this age group, then a CoComelon-themed bash is almost a guaranteed success. Here’s where to grab all the supplies you need for a CoComelon birthday party, from streamers to invitations. Now just throw the Happy Birthday Song on repeat and get ready to enjoy one of your kiddo’s first parties.

Cakes

You’ll probably order a birthday cake locally, so here are some pics of CoComelon birthday cakes to use as inspiration. The sheet cake is a birthday mainstay, but there’s also the adorable cupcake cake to consider.

Party Decorations

Decorate your party space with CoComelon balloons, banners, and character stands. You can even use printables for the easiest party décor ever.

Invitations

Make your party official with CoComelon invitations. Choose a totally personalized mailer, or opt for a digital invite.

Balloons

What’s a party without balloons? These colorful decorations feature all your kid’s favorite CoComelon characters.

Cake Toppers

Use a CoComelon cake topper to make any cake a themed birthday cake. These are super cute and easy to personalize based on your kid’s age.

Piñatas

Nothing adds to that party vibe quite like a piñata. Get a piñata shaped like the CoComelon logo, or even Baby JJ.

Throwing the perfect CoComelon birthday party doesn’t have to take a ton of time or effort. With just a few fun pieces of party décor and a Baby JJ banner or two, you’ll be all set for a memorable celebration.