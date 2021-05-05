CoComelon

a CoComelon birthday party theme will thrill any kid
CoComelon / YouTube

This Is Everything You Need To Throw An Amazing CoComelon Party

Party like a YouTube star.

by Lindsay E. Mack

One of the biggest stars on YouTube, Baby JJ is the wildly popular CGI toddler on CoComelon, AKA the channel most parents of young children have memorized. The cheerful star of many videos based on nursery rhymes, Baby JJ is the “it” celeb for the preschool set, and certain to be the theme for many a birthday party. So here’s how to throw the best CoComelon birthday party, and where to get CoComelon-themed cakes, party decorations, invitations, balloons, and more.

Why are young kids so fascinated by Baby JJ and friends? The bright visuals and expressive characters help make CoComelon engaging to young fans, but the show isn’t so busy it becomes overwhelming, as licensed psychologist Nicole Beurkens, Ph.D., told Romper. It’s basically a comfort show for preschoolers who may not be ready for The Office reruns quite yet.

So if you’re in charge of throwing a birthday party for someone in this age group, then a CoComelon-themed bash is almost a guaranteed success. Here’s where to grab all the supplies you need for a CoComelon birthday party, from streamers to invitations. Now just throw the Happy Birthday Song on repeat and get ready to enjoy one of your kiddo’s first parties.

Cakes

You’ll probably order a birthday cake locally, so here are some pics of CoComelon birthday cakes to use as inspiration. The sheet cake is a birthday mainstay, but there’s also the adorable cupcake cake to consider.

Party Decorations

Decorate your party space with CoComelon balloons, banners, and character stands. You can even use printables for the easiest party décor ever.

CoComelon Character Stands
Etsy
169 PCS Cocomelon Birthday Party Supplies
Amazon
30 Count CoComelon Party Hanging Swirl Decorations
Amazon
CoComelon Birthday Banner
Etsy
Watermelon PNG
Etsy

Invitations

Make your party official with CoComelon invitations. Choose a totally personalized mailer, or opt for a digital invite.

DIGITAL Cocomelon Invitation
Etsy
Digital CoComelon Birthday Invitation
Etsy
CoComelon Invitation
Etsy
CoComelon Invitation Card
Amazon
12 CoComelon Party Bags & 12 Invitations
Amazon

Balloons

What’s a party without balloons? These colorful decorations feature all your kid’s favorite CoComelon characters.

CoComelon Latex Foil Balloons
Amazon
CoComelon Balloons
Etsy
CoComelon Birthday 5 Piece Foil Set
Etsy
18” Round Cocomelon Foil Balloon
Etsy

Cake Toppers

Use a CoComelon cake topper to make any cake a themed birthday cake. These are super cute and easy to personalize based on your kid’s age.

CoComelon Birthday Cake Topper
Amazon
Cocomelon Cake Topper Decorations
Amazon
CoComelon Cake Topper for First Birthday
Amazon
CoComelon Cake Topper
Amazon
CoCoMelon Cake Topper
Etsy

Piñatas

Nothing adds to that party vibe quite like a piñata. Get a piñata shaped like the CoComelon logo, or even Baby JJ.

CoComelon Piñata
Etsy
Baby JJ Inspired Piñata
Etsy
CoComelon Any Number Piñata
Etsy
CoComelon Personalized Piñata
World Of Piñatas

Throwing the perfect CoComelon birthday party doesn’t have to take a ton of time or effort. With just a few fun pieces of party décor and a Baby JJ banner or two, you’ll be all set for a memorable celebration.