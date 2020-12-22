It appears as though CoComelon toys are the hot commodity this year, and the toys are disappearing like hotcakes. Much like the Tickle Me Elmo craze back in '96, you've got to search high and low to find toys from this popular YouTube show for toddlers. I mean, the YouTube channel does have 100 million subscribers after all. But thankfully, I've got you covered with gifts for kids who love CoComelon — and they're all still available as of this writing.
Unfortunately, because these CoComelon toys are so hard to find, some folks have elevated the prices of said toys and are basically selling them on the black market. Etsy sellers aren't doing this, however, and it's super important to shop small this year, as small businesses are hurting. All of the items on this list may not be toys, but there are fun accessories included as well. And I don't know about your toddler, but mine gets pretty stoked over a t-shirt with a firetruck on it, so perhaps your child will love some personalized CoComelon shoes, or even a bow? It's still pretty rad to wear your favorite characters, even as a toddler.
Good luck trying to snag some of these CoComelon toys, y'all. And please don't yell at any Walmart employees.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.