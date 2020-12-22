It appears as though CoComelon toys are the hot commodity this year, and the toys are disappearing like hotcakes. Much like the Tickle Me Elmo craze back in '96, you've got to search high and low to find toys from this popular YouTube show for toddlers. I mean, the YouTube channel does have 100 million subscribers after all. But thankfully, I've got you covered with gifts for kids who love CoComelon — and they're all still available as of this writing.

Unfortunately, because these CoComelon toys are so hard to find, some folks have elevated the prices of said toys and are basically selling them on the black market. Etsy sellers aren't doing this, however, and it's super important to shop small this year, as small businesses are hurting. All of the items on this list may not be toys, but there are fun accessories included as well. And I don't know about your toddler, but mine gets pretty stoked over a t-shirt with a firetruck on it, so perhaps your child will love some personalized CoComelon shoes, or even a bow? It's still pretty rad to wear your favorite characters, even as a toddler.

Good luck trying to snag some of these CoComelon toys, y'all. And please don't yell at any Walmart employees.

1 CoComelon Doll Toys Set 12PCS Cocomelon Doll Toys Set IVRiel $25 SEE ON AMAZON Per the description, these doll toys can even be used as cake toppers. I don't know about your toddler, but mine loves these types of little plastic figurines, and they go on all sorts of adventures.

2 Plush CoComelon Family CoComelon Plush Family (All 6 Dolls) Etsy|Alittlegalsgoods $72 SEE ON ETSY This plush family collection can be purchase individually, or as the entire unit. The seller makes these by hand, and it's a pretty unique and sweet gift.

3 CoComelon JJ Plush Toy Soft Stuffed Doll Famure Cocomelon JJ Plush Toy Soft Stuffed Doll Walmart $19 SEE ON WALMART Everyone loves a snuggle buddy, right? And your toddler will be stoked to have their own plush JJ for them to cuddle at night or to take with them everywhere they go on their own adventures.

4 CoComelon Learning Pillow Customizable CoComelon Learning Pillow Etsy|2kingscreations $30 SEE ON ETSY This pillow is as functional as it is practical. It can be totally customizable, including JJ's ethnicity, and of course the name. There are also fun activities on the back of the pillow teaching colors, letters, numbers, and farm animals.

5 CoComelon Bows Cocomelon Bow Etsy|FourPrincessBoutiqueq $5 SEE ON ETSY Your kid will be so proud to have one of these CoComelon bows upon their head. Though not a toy, I'm sure they'll still have fun repping their favorite show.

6 CoComelon Coloring Book CoComelon Coloring Book Amazon $7 SEE ON AMAZON This CoComelon coloring book features large pictures for tiny hands to color on, and they're all printed on one side in case they want to use a marker.

7 CoComelon Feature Vehicle School Bus Cocomelon Feature Vehicle School Bus Target $15 SEE ON TARGET If you're looking for an addition to your toddler's coveted CoComelon family members and friends figurines, this school bus (complete with JJ himself) will be a fun addition to their collection. It also plays "The Wheels on the Bus" for everyone to enjoy and sing along.

8 CoComelon Musical Checkup Case Cocomelon Musical Checkup Case Target $20 SEE ON TARGET This CoComelon-themed doctor play set plays nine sounds and phrases, per the description, and the thermometer and syringe have moveable parts, making their imaginative doctor play pretty realistic.

9 CoComelon Personalized Toddler Backpack CoComelon Personalized Toddler Backpack Etsy|kidscustomitems $40 SEE ON ETSY Your kid's daycare will never lose your kid's stuff again when they have this adorable monogrammed CoComelon backpack. They'll be proud to wear their favorite show on their back.

10 CoComelon Trucks CoComelon Mini Vehicles Walmart $28 SEE ON WALMART These vehicles come in four different varieties and colors — a red fire truck, a green trash truck, a pink ice cream truck, and a yellow school bus. They're "free-wheeling," allowing your kid to use their imagination freely and let them cruise wherever their heart desires.