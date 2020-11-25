Columbia's Baby Yoda Outerwear Is Out Of This World

I can’t think of a better winter pick-me-up than a jacket that will not only keep your child warm but let them pretend to be the most popular character in the Disney+ universe. I’ll give you two guesses who it is. Ok, here are some hints. It’s small, green, and answers to “The Child.” Meet Columbia’s Baby Yoda jacket and bunting, part outerwear, part costume, 100% fun.

Available beginning December 4, I’m guessing this latest Mandalorian-inspired clothing item is going to fly off the shelves. Here’s why. First, it’s a Columbia product so you know it’s well made. The Child jacket ($75-$80) take on Baby Yoda features a water-resistant shell, Omni-Heat™ lining, snug insulation, and a cozy Sherpa hood. Which is to say, your kid will actually stay toasty in this hilarious thing. The hood comes complete with Yoda ears in his signature verdant hue so when they really need to bundle up, they’ll look just like the little guy. Plus, those ears are also easy to stow away and the jacket features "a snackable Sorgan frog label, coded messages written in Mando’a, and a graphic screen print of the Child."

But even better? Columbia went ahead and made a baby bunting version of this Baby Yoda hood outfit. Made out of microfleece and super soft Sherpa lining, your little snuggle buddy will stay nice and warm while giving every onlooker a laugh. Available in 0/3 to 18/24, all newbies can fit this cozy Star Wars look.

Naturally, Columbia made some parent-perfect Mandalorian items as well. There's the Mandalorian Interchange Hybrid Jacket ($300) inspired by Din Djarin’s armor as well as a Mandalorian Helmet Gaiter ($40) which looks a bit like Mando's helmet and is made of water-resistant fabric with a fleece lining in case you want to outfit the entire family.

Forget Mando fatigue, if Columbia’s coats are what we can expect from Baby Yoda-wear, then we are here for it.

These pieces will be available on columbia.com/StarWars starting at 12:01 a.m. on December 4, and can also be found in select Columbia-branded retail locations in the U.S.

