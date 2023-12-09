7 Christmas Cookie Icing Recipes That Make Decorating A Breeze

Whatever winter holiday you and yours celebrate, we can all agree that these chilly, twinkle-lit days are universally considered to be peak cookie season. There’s something about the dreary days and long nights that begs us to crank up our ovens and sit at the table icing and decorating cookies. We need comfort, our kids need festive treats in their lunches, our neighbors need Saran-topped cookie plates, and omg when is that cookie swap happening again?
No matter what else you like to do this time of year, most of us end up baking a batch or fifty of cookies. Once the cookies are baked and cooling, it’s finally time to make them look truly spirited, and that means whipping up a beautiful, colorful frosting or maybe a milky, silky glaze that’s shiny with corn syrup or just barely lemony, or both. Maybe you want to decorate solely with colorful frostings, or maybe you just need a basic cookie icing that will serve as a delicious glue to hold your kids’ favorite sprinkles and decorations on. Some of these cookie icing recipes are ideal for the last-minute folks, and will likely not require much planning ahead. Others (we’re looking at you, royal icing) will require a little foresight. However, all of these recipes will make for beautiful Christmas cookies that anyone would be excited to receive and gobble up.
Whether you’ve decided that this is your year to go big and carefully pipe royal icing all over your perfect cut-out cookies, or you’ve got a lot of littles under foot and are just hoping that you can whip up some icing without running to the store, there’s a Christmas cookie icing recipe for you on our list.