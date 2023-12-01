‘Tis the season for making all the cookies. Whether you’re doing a cookie swap with neighbors, wrapping up some gingerbread as gifts, or just prepping ahead for the night you want to decorate cookies with your kids, it’s important to have a few special make-ahead cookie dough recipes that are perfect for freezing this holiday season. Decorating cookies is fun and all, but it’s 100% more fun when the cookies are already made, you know?
The good thing is, make-ahead cookie dough is pretty much all cookie dough. Apart from your more delicate cookies like macarons or meringue cookies, the food blog Gimme Some Oven shared that cookies high in fat (with butter especially) do really well frozen. And you can freeze them in a few different ways. You can freeze the dough in discs, you can go ahead and scoop into balls and freeze, and there’s even a recipe here for slice-and-bake cookies that can be frozen right in the tube shape so all you have to do is cut your pieces.
I know. You didn’t think you would be the kind of person to plan this far ahead, but I believe in you and so do these cookies. These are the best make-ahead cookie dough recipes to try during the holidays, and you’ll be delighted at the thought of frozen cookie dough just waiting for you.