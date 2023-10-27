This Popular Baby Activity Center Sold At Walmart Has Been Recalled

If you’re a parent who needs a few minutes to eat breakfast or pee in peace, chances are you’ve used a bouncy activity center to get them. But if you happen to have the Cosco Jump, Spin, & Play (which was sold exclusively at Walmart), you’re going to need to replace it. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) just announced the recall of 115,700 of the jumpers after receiving 141 reports of the straps holding up the seat breaking.

The manufacturer of the Cosco Jump, Spin, & Play activity centers, Dorel Juvenile Group, is recalling all units with model numbers WA105FZW and WA105GML. The CPSC has logged 141 cases in which one of the three straps holding up the seat detached from the frame or broke. In 38 of those incidents, babies did receive some injuries, including bumps, bruises, and scratches, some on their heads. These products were sold exclusively in the U.S., in Walmart stores and online, from November 2020 through October 2023.

If you have a Cosco Jump, Spin, & Play activity center, the CPSC urges you to stop using it immediately. While the reports so far say infants have only received “minor injuries,” having a strap break while a baby is in the suspended seat poses a fall risk.

Consumer Reports first called for the product to be recalled in June 2023 after noticing dozens of complaints from parents about the strap issue. Now that it’s official, Dorel is replacing recalled jumpers at no cost to families.

To check if your bouncer has been recalled, you can find the label with the model number underneath the plastic frame around the seat. Dorel is asking parents who want a replacement to snap a photo of the jumper with all three straps cut, and send it to CoscoActivityCenterRecall@djgusa.com. Include your address and they will ship you a new activity center, free of charge. You can also call the manufacturer toll-free at at 877-657-9546 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays.