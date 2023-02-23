Millions Of Air Fryers Were Recalled Because They Could Overheat & Catch On Fire

Millions of people consider their air fryers an absolute kitchen staple, like Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi who described hers as “her saving grace.” If you also have this handy appliance in your home, be sure to check the brand. More than 2 million Cosori air fryers have been recalled due to fire and burn hazards, and 10 cases of injury from the air fryers have been reported.

On Feb. 23, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced a recall of approximately 2 million Cosori air fryers by Atekcity across the United States, as well as 21,000 sold in Mexico and 250,000 sold in Canada. This is a voluntary recall, with Cosori offering customers the option to either replace their recalled air fryers with a different one of their choosing or swap for a different product. “During registration consumers must provide their contact information and submit photos of the recalled unit with the cord cut off,” CPSC explained. “No receipt is needed to receive a replacement.”

“After a thorough investigation, we determined that in extremely rare circumstances, the closed-end crimp connectors within the recalled air fryers — which are responsible for establishing electrical connections between certain wires — can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards,” Cosori said in a recall statement.

CPSC added that a wire connection in the air fryers was found to be prone to overheating, leading to 205 reports of air fryers catching fire, burning, melting, or smoking. The government agency also noted that there were 10 reports of minor burn injuries as a result of the recalled air fryers as well as 23 reports of minor property damage.

Recalled Cosori air fryers were sold at Best Buy, Target and The Home Depot stores nationwide as well as online at Wayfair, Amazon, Kohls, Macy’s, Staples, and many more. The recalled air fryers were sold from June 2018 through December 2022 for $70 to $130, so be sure to check yours and stop using immediately.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled air fryers and contact Cosori to receive their choice of a free replacement air fryer or another Cosori product by registering at recall.cosori.com," CPSC explains.

To check if your air fryer is included in the recall, look for the model number written on the bottom of the appliance and can be cross-referenced on Cosori’s website. The units were sold in black, grey, blue, white, and red colors.

“The health and safety of COSORI users is our highest priority; we are recalling certain air fryers out of an abundance of caution. COSORI customers with a recalled air fryer will be offered a replacement product,” the company said. “All of our products are rigorously and routinely tested for consumer safety and are in full compliance with established industry standards. COSORI is committed to the safety of those who use and love our products, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience.”

If you have further questions, visit Cosori’s FAQ section online or call their support hotline at 888-216-5974 Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.