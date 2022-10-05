Holidays

closeup of christmas tree with simple ornaments, christmas decorations you can already buy at costco
Iris Friedrich/fStop/Getty Images

15 Holiday Decorations Costco's Already Selling

And yep, there’s a $1,150 tree.

by Jennifer Parris
With its LED lights and glass canopy, this lovely tabletop Holiday Carousel ($179.99) is a great addition to your pre-existing holiday décor. Watch as the figurines go round and round while listening to the sweet sounds of holiday classics.Jennifer Parris
This light-up Holiday House figurine ($129.99) features Mickey and Minnie looking out from the top window, Daisy and Donald stringing lights, and Tigger placing a top hat on a snowman while Bambi and the Lady and the Tramp look on. It plays music, too.Jennifer Parris

