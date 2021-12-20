Costco's New Year's Eve & New Year's Day Hours Might Not Be What You Were Hoping For

There are plenty of reasons you may find yourself at Costco on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day. Maybe you’re hoping to snag well-priced bubbly and appetizers for the party you’re throwing, or you need pedialyte and snacks for the next day. Maybe your kids are hoping to spend some of their Christmas money, or — and no judgment here — you need a break from your family and pushing a boat-sized cart through the aisles of Costco is what centers you.

Regardless, you may need to know Costco’s New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day hours, and we have you covered with good news, and not as good news.

What are Costco’s New Year’s Eve 2021 hours?

If you need to get to Costco on New Year’s Eve just know you may have to dash through the snow to get there on time, as the store is closing early. All Costco Warehouses are closing at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve according to the customer service representative I spoke with. Normal hours vary by store (my local Costco typically closes at 8:30 p.m., for example) but regardless of normal hours all stores will be closing up shop early at 6 p.m. on NYE.

So if you need a last minute gift for someone you didn’t see on Christmas, or you’re just looking for a deal on holiday decorations or party food (or sitting on your couch snacks), you can go to Costco, just make sure to get there well before 6 p.m. so you have time to shop (a universal truth: Costco always takes longer than you think it will).

What are Costco’s New Year’s Day 2022 hours?

If your New Year’s resolution involves doing more shopping at big box stores, then unfortunately you’re out of luck as Costco is closed on New Year’s Day 2022. But if you need something, rest assured that other stores, including Target, Walmart, and Whole Foods will be open on New Year’s Day, albeit likely with abbreviated hours.

Sure, you may not be able to get an economy size jar of mayonnaise or copious free samples at those places, but it’s better than nothing.