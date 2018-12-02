Costco isn't just for buying 5-pound blocks of cheese or enough cases of canned veggies to get you through the apocalypse — it's also a great place to get your holiday shopping done. There are so many toys from Costco that make the best holiday gifts, no matter what age group you're shopping for. And in true Costco fashion, some of them are absolutely massive and over-the-top. Does your kid need enough LEGOs to build a small city? Is your toddler eager to zoom all over the backyard on their own scooter or balance bike? Yup, Costco's got all that and so much more.

It's not all about over the top splurges, though. There's also some great value to be had at Costco, because many of their toys come in multi-packs. That can be great for starting a collection, or for splitting up among multiple kids to make your holiday shopping a little easier — so don't forget to bring your gift list in addition to your grocery list the next time you hit up the store. Their stocking stuffers are top-notch, and hey, if you have a kid that's really into giant jars of Nutella, too, throw one of those in your cart.

Here are 20 Costco toys for all the little ones in your life this year. Luckily, you can still snag most of them!

1 Trolls World Tour 3-Piece Set Trolls World Tour, 3-piece Set Costco $20 This set includes Poppy, Branch, and Tiny Diamond, as well as a scepter, hair clip, and brush (for those gorgeous, luscious locks).

2 Care Bear Plush Share Bear Care Bear 36" Plush Bear Costco $35 Be still my '80s kid heart. I was obsessed with the Care Bears when I was a kid, and I'm so glad they seem to be making a comeback. And the fact that this 36" bear is probably the same size as your child is an added bonus. The Care Bear will be the best snuggle buddy around.

3 Techno Gear Marble Mania, 4-in-1 Mega Set Techno Gear Marble Mania, 4 in 1 Mega Set Costco $50 Per the description, this set includes four 80-piece Marble mania sets, including Whirler, Zany Trax 2.0, Zoomerang, and Catapult, where your kid can build their own marble-rolling contraptions. The best part? They're all up to STEM standards, and each of the four sets require at least an hour of construction time.

4 Magformers Rescue Set, 50-piece Magformers Rescue Set, 50-piece Costco $40 My son is currently all about the fire trucks, and if your kid is, too, then they'll love this create-your-own adventure Magformers rescue set. This set includes 50 pieces for them to build their own fire station and fire truck simply by clicking the pieces together.

5 Bitty Baby American Girl Bitty Baby Doll & Accessories Costco $85 Start their American Girl doll collection young with a Bitty Baby. These sweet dolls are perfect for kids ages 3 and up. Each baby comes with fun accessories like a diaper bag, outfits, shoes, and a bottle.

6 Learning Journey Pack The Learning Journey: Learn wth Me Combo, 3-pack Costco $40 As the proud owner of two of the three items in this combo pack from The Learning Journey, I am confident your little ones will have an absolute blast with these toys. There's a Count and Learn Cookie Jar, Color Fun Fish Bowl, and Numbers and Colors Pig E Bank. You can give them all to one child for the ultimate educational gift, or check multiple kids off your shopping list by splitting up the three-pack.

7 CAT Junior Crew Fix-It Phillip Construction Truck CAT Junior Crew Fix-It Phillip Construction Truck Costco $20 Your toddler will love pushing this guy all over the house, especially because Fix-It Phillip's face is animated as he rolls. There's even an interactive workshop complete with 14 unique sound features, per the description.

8 LEGO Ninjago Land Bounty LEGO Ninjago Land Bounty Costco $110 Who doesn't love LEGOs, honestly? This Ninjago Land Bounty Set is so cool, I think I may just have to get it for my husband this year, you know, to save for our son when he's old enough. There are a whopping 1,178 pieces and 9 Ninjago Minifigures, and a reviewer says this set is like Mad Max meets Ninja Warriors. Sounds pretty awesome to me.

9 Squeezamals 12 Piece Vending Machine Collection Squeezamals 12 Piece Vending Machine Collection Costco $40 Kids love these super squishy foam-stuffed animals that come in all kinds of shapes and sizes, per the description. They'll also love having their own vending machine in their house, complete with a knob to release their next BFF to play with and cuddle.

10 The Learning Journey: Dancing Dinos Set The Learning Journey: Dancing Dinos Set Costco $40 These interactive dinos will be your toddler's favorite pet. They dance, ask questions about shapes, ABCs, and colors, play music, and wiggle their tails. They come with two modes: "Action" and "Let's Learn," the description noted.

11 LEGO City Ocean Exploration Submarine LEGO City Ocean Exploration Submarine Costco $36 For the younger LEGO fan, this LEGO City Ocean Exploration Submarine has 286 pieces and four Minifigures. There's even a glow-in-the-dark angel fish that "swims" and Jessica Sharpe, from the LEGO City Adventures TV series, per the description.

12 Star Wars The Mandalorian, The Child Animatronic Edition Star Wars The Mandalorian, The Child Animatronic Edition Costco $55 The Child has been the most adorable addition to the Star Wars franchise, and the entire family will love this animatronic version of this beloved character. There are more than 25 sound-and-motion combos, moveable head and ears, and he's touch-activated. Perfect for ages 4 and up.

13 Eckhert Kids Double Sided Play Mat Eckhert Kids Double Sided Play Mat Costco $50 We can't forget about the littlest elf this year. They'll love this soft surface complete with vibrant colors and letters on either side of the mat for a fun learning play experience. The description says it's shock-absorbing, too, perfect for little knees and hands.

14 Jetson Saturn 3 Wheel Light-up Folding Scooter Jetson Saturn 3 Wheel Light-up Folding Scooter Costco $55 This scooter has three wheels for more stability, and LED lights on the stem, deck, and wheels. The extra-wide front wheels also provide even more balance for the newer riders, as well as a "lean-to-steer system," which will help them build confidence before they cruise off into the sunset.

15 Royal Baby Dino Balance Bike Royal Baby Dino Balance Bike Costco $55 This dino balance bike is as cute as it is functional and fun. There's a steering "limiter" so your child can get better control and practice while turning, and the seat adjusts to your toddler's height. The perfect first bike.

16 Stanley Jr. Pull Back Sports Car Kit & 5 Piece Tool Set Stanley Jr. Pull Back Sports Car Kit & 5 Piece Tool Set - Teal Costco $33 This build-your-own sports car kid includes pre-cut wood pieces, screws, nails, a hammer, a Phillip and flat-head screw driver, as well as a tape measure, goggles, paint, and paintbrush. So your kid will be all set to make their own little construction zone for building their pullback car.

17 Disney Frozen 2 Arendelle and Ice Palace 3D Puzzle Disney Frozen 2 Arendelle and Ice Palace 3D Puzzle Costco $27 This 3D puzzle of Arendelle and the Ice Palace from Frozen II is gorgeous. The assembly time is four to six hours, and the set includes 40 paper foam core sheets with 343 pieces. Once complete, this will make a beautiful display in your kid's bedroom. Oh, and there's even a Frozen II poster included as well.

18 Power Craze Shift 24 Mini RC, High Speed Buggy - Blue Power Craze Shift 24 Mini RC, High Speed Buggy - Blue Costco $23 This high-speed remote control car goes more than 20 MPH, and has working headlights. Your kid will have hours of fun racing this car up and down the sidewalk, driveway, or street.

19 Exaco Felix Sandbox with Protective Canopy Exaco Felix Sandbox with Protective Canopy Costco $95 This investment toy will provide years of fun for kids of all ages. This sandbox includes a protective canopy, keeping the sun off of little necks, and keeping the sand as clean as possible.