Advent Calendars
From Fidget Toys To LEGOs, These Kids Advent Calendars Are Stocked With Faves
The countdown is on.
Put away your Halloween candy, it’s time to gear up for Christmas. If you want to be the ultimate parent (and who doesn’t?) now is the time to purchase a super awesome kids advent calendar. Sure, you could just have your child count down the days until Santa’s sleigh arrives. But where’s the fun in that? With a kids advent calendar they get a small token each and every day to mark old St. Nick’s arrival. Plus, it’s fun for the whole family.
Each day will start with the thrill and anticipation of finding a new treasure tucked behind a tiny door. And no child need be excluded from this holiday tradition. Not today when advent calendars are designed for every possible age range. Want to get your baby in on the fun? No problem. There’s a Fisher Price Little People baby advent calendar. Have a dino-lover who would like a Christmas countdown of their own? Check out the Jurassic advent calendar below. Need to get your Lego obsessed kid a great advent calendar they’ll appreciate? There are more options than you might believe. In fact, if you’d prefer to DIY your own advent calendar, there are products for that as well.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.