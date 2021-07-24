Family Bond
13 Cousin Memes That Sum Up Your Special Dynamic In A Nutshell
Because they get you like nobody else.
In many families, cousins become fast friends as kids and maintain that bond for life. After all, who understands your family life and all its quirky dynamics better than someone from your bloodline? As these funny and totally relatable memes about cousins prove, those childhood bonds deserve some celebration in real life or on social media. Here’s some memes to share with your beloved cousins to celebrate on National Cousins Day, or really any random day of the week.
Falling on July 24, National Cousins Day recognizes the lifelong connection you share with those just outside of your immediate family. You can hang out in person, shoot them a friendly text, or share a couple of these all-too-true memes. Posting a funny or sweet Instagram caption in honor of National Cousins Day is another option for anyone whose family is all about the ‘Gram. Hey, you might as well remain friends, because cousins often remember all the goofy stuff you said and did as a child, and they probably have the pics to prove it. Plus, it’s always fun to have someone else around who remembers hilarious (maybe even disastrous) family holidays, vacations, and time spent with the grandparents. You can still make each other crack up remembering a family story from years ago that just wouldn’t make sense to anyone else. Here’s to family members who feel like they’re part of your inner circle. Honor your special relationship by sharing some sweet National Cousins Day memes.
Wherever you are now, cousins help keep you connected to family memories. Bust out your best memes this National Cousins Day in honor of this totally unique bond.