15 National Cousin Day Instagram Captions That Celebrate Your Family Bond

Not quite a sibling, but closer than just a friend, cousins often have a rare bond that is unlike any other. Cousins share friendship, family, love, laughter, and memories, and that's a relationship worth celebrating. These National Cousin Day Instagram captions can help you mark the occasion with a memorable social media post that captures the closeness of cousins.

As some of my first friends in life, my cousins are at the center of almost all of my earliest and best childhood memories. We can go literal months (and in some cases, years) without seeing each other and pick up right where we left off like we never spent any time away from one another. Beyond that, now that we're adults, watching our own kids forge their own cousin bonds is the most magical experience.

Even if you weren't particularly close to your cousins in childhood, social media can be a great way to re-connect with extended family who you may have lost touch with over the years. Whether you post a throwback photo of you and your cousins as kids or you have a more recent picture together that you love, using one of these National Cousin Day Instagram captions in your post is sure to help spark a fond memory or two.

1. "Cousins are friends that you will love forever." — Constance Richards The older I get, the more truth I can find in this quote by author Constance Richards. To celebrate National Cousin Day, share your unconditional cousin love with the world by posting a photo with this quote as your Instagram caption and watch the comments from your cousins roll in.

2. "Families are like branches on a tree. We grow in different directions, but our roots remain as one." — Unknown While this quote can definitely be used to describe many different types of family relationships, it is perfectly apt for celebrating cousinhood. When I get together with my own cousins, it is undeniable that we all share the same roots. Not only are our earliest memories of one another, but we share memories of grandparents and great-grandparents that have become absolutely invaluable over the years.

3. "A cousin is a little bit of childhood that can never be lost." — Marion C. Garretty Mehmet Hilmi Barcin/E+/Getty Images The many moments that make up a childhood are so incredibly fleeting that they're often lost before we even realize it. When you make memories with a cousin, you forever have a childhood counterpart who you can always reminisce with. Celebrate that on National Cousin Day with this Instagram caption.

4. "Cousins are childhood playmates who grow up to be forever friends." — Unknown Yet again, this quote perfectly summarizes the transition between cousins and their relationship as a child into their relationship as an adult. Your cousins are pretty much built-in playmates during childhood, but that bond can definitely strengthen over time into an incredibly solid friendship that will last an entire lifetime.

5. "In my cousin, I find a second self." — Isabel Norton I have a younger cousin who is basically my mirror image — we think alike, look alike, and have eerily similar habits. She's the person most like me in my family, and when we're together, I feel like she's the person in life who will just always "get" me. This quote captures that feeling perfectly.

6. "My cousins are shareholders of my soul." — Saswat Padh I'm willing to bet that there are parts of your childhood which nobody else on the planet can relate to better than your cousins. Keepers of your earliest memories, this quote truly sums up a cousin's connection and you can use it to celebrate your unique bond on National Cousins Day.

7. "Cousins are people that are ready-made friends." — Courtney Cox Think back to when you and your cousins were little. Was there ever any doubt about how you should interact? You probably just played with wild abandon because of the built-in trust factor that comes with being family. Cousins truly are automatic friends who you can most always be yourself with.

8. "Family is not an important thing. It's everything." — Michael J. Fox When it comes to celebrating National Cousin Day, what you're really celebrating is the bond that comes from being family. You're not only bound by blood, but by shared childhoods and memories. Cousins are the people who will pick you up when you fall and always be there for you.

9. "Never forget who was with you from the start." — Ziad K. Abdelnour Even if you don't have the closest relationship with your cousins as an adult, your childhood memories together cemented your bond as cousins for life. No matter how much time has passed, you have a shared history that is worth celebrating on National Cousin Day with an adorable Instagram post.

10. "Cousins are the barometers of how fun a family get-together will be." — Jim Gaffigan wagnerokasaki/E+/Getty Images At every family event, my cousins and I to this day automatically find one another. Sure, we catch up with our aunts and uncles, but the core group of cousins can always be found huddled together joking and having a great time. We definitely know how to have the best time together.

11. "We're cousins because our parents wouldn't have been able to handle us as siblings." — Unknown Living under the same roof with your cousins might have absolutely led your parents to pull their hair out with all of the crazy antics you would have undoubtedly gotten into. Plus, bickering with your cousins like you do your siblings might have taken away some of the magic of your relationship.

12. "The love between cousins knowns no distance." — Unknown Sure, you may not see your cousins all that often if they live far away, but you always know they'll be there for you no matter what. Celebrate your cousins no matter where they are this National Cousins Day to let the world know that you honor the bond you share.

13. "A grandparent's house is where cousins become best friends." — Unknown On my mom's side of the family, this is especially true of my great-grandparent's house. The site of oh-so-many family get-togethers of my youth, it was the place where all of us cousins solidified the bond that has powered through well into adulthood, and we definitely still talk about it to this day.

14. "We didn't realize we were making memories, we just knew we were having fun." — Winnie The Pooh While I would venture to guess everyone's favorite honey-guzzling Disney character was not specifically speaking about cousins in this quote, he sure did sum up exactly how it feels to look back on a childhood spent with cousins. Use this Instagram caption on National Cousin Day to remind your family how the fun you had as kids sticks with you.