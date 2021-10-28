Getting Covid vaccines into the arms of younger kids has felt like a frustratingly elusive goal to many parents as Delta caused a summer surge and then kids headed back to the classroom. But now it might actually be here! Earlier this week, a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committee recommended Pfizer’s Covid vaccine for children ages 5 through 11 years old, a major stride forward in getting up to 28 million more kids vaccinated in the U.S. Next, the FDA must formally approve the vaccine and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) must do the same during a meeting on November 2 and 3.

If the shot is approved by both organizations, these younger kids could be eligible for the first dose of the vaccine on November 3 or 4, per the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF). That said, when they can actually get a shot will vary based on where they live and the steps local vaccine sites have taken to prepare.

Where Will Kids’ Vaccines Be Distributed Anyway?

When the Covid vaccine became widely available for adults, we lined up at mass vaccination sites, pharmacies, grocery stores, and other local sites to roll up our sleeves. Since the dose approved for children under 12 is smaller than the dose for adults and older kids, it’s not a simple matter of allowing in a new group to existing vaccine sites. For children in the newly approved age group, both the dose and the approach is different and will involve the pediatricians families already trust.

The White House announced that Covid vaccines for kids ages 5 through 11 will be available at more than 25,000 pediatricians’ and family doctors’ offices in the U.S. The administration is also working with more than 100 children’s hospitals across the country to establish vaccine clinics where children can get their doses, and aims to get the vaccines to school-based clinics, rural health centers, and “tens of thousands of pharmacies.”

According to the KFF, Pfizer has prepared 15 million doses in advance and began distributing them in waves on October 20, so these locations may already have vaccines in stock, or perhaps have an idea about if and when they’re coming.

Can I Call Now To Schedule?

Romper reached out to several children’s hospitals and pediatricians’ offices, all of which agreed they must wait for the vaccine to be fully approved for this age group before they can say for certain when and where they’ll offer the shots.

A representative for Children’s Hospital Colorado tells Romper, “We're closely monitoring news of the upcoming EUA of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11. At Children’s Hospital Colorado, we have plans underway for the vaccine roll-out for this age group and hope to be able to share more information soon. Our priority at Children's Colorado is keeping kids safe and healthy.”

While you may not be able to actually schedule your child’s vaccine appointment yet, you can begin the process of finding out where shots for children ages 5 through 11 will be available in your area. The CDC website recommends taking the following steps to find out where your child can receive their vaccine:

Check your local pharmacy’s website to see if vaccination walk-ins or appointments are available.

Check with your child’s healthcare provider about whether they offer Covid-19 vaccination.

Contact your state or local health department for more information.

Based on The White House’s plans to work with children's hospitals to distribute the vaccine, you could also try calling your nearest children’s hospital to see if they’ll be opening a vaccine clinic, or visit their website for updates and news alerts.

Should I Plan A Well Visit For Next Month To Get It Then?

If your child has a well visit scheduled in November, it certainly can’t hurt to ask their doctor if they have Covid vaccines available. However, no doctors or hospital representatives could comment on when exactly they can begin administering vaccines, so chances are it’s best to hold off on scheduling an appointment just for the shot.

Each vaccine site, whether it’s a pediatrician’s office, pharmacy, hospital, or other location, will have a specific distribution plan for vaccines that allows them to serve as many children as possible. So for now, focus on finding out where you can access the Covid vaccine for your 5 to 11-year-old child, and ask how you can be updated when they become available.