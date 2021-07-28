Food
The delightful concoction has gone viral for good reason.
Marcia Sato / 500px/500Px Plus/Getty Images
From the TikTok trending creamy lemonade to recipes featuring various fruits and herbs, these lemonade recipes taste like summer in a glass.
Hendey, Magdalena/Foodcollection/Getty Images
This recipe from Real Simple creates a tangy, creamy lemonade like the one that went viral on TikTok. Simply mix six lemons, five cups of water, and one 14-ounce can of sweetened condensed milk in a large pitcher with a whisk and serve.