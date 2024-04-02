There are certain things about my 1990s childhood that have been popping up a lot recently in trends, but the one that is most endearing to me lately is the rise of the daisy. The ‘90s had so many fun pops of color and patterns that seemed to come directly from the ‘60s, and the bright, bold, large daisy patterns on clothing, accessories, and even inflatable furniture (IYKYK) was just the best. And now, another 30-ish years later, I’m seeing it everywhere again.

But don’t confuse this with a trend in florals. This is a daisy trend. These blooms are big, usually white with a colored center, and pop up on bright backgrounds. They’ve made their way onto clothing, bags, swimwear, and even sunglasses. Our girl Daisy is everywhere. She’s nice and bright, and gives a very specific Flower Power kind of vibe. She’s like The Brady Bunch come to life, and every new daisy-themed item I see out and about reminds me of something I had as a kid in the ‘90s. We’re not talking dainty daisies or little ditsy floral dresses here. We’re talking loud, happy prints, and I want my girls to rock them all summer.

So if you’re looking for some fun daisy inspo or want to grab your own kids some things with this pattern, read on for a few of our favorite daisy items available to shop now. I’m real mad some of these aren’t available in my size.

1 These daisy aviators from Target Cat & Jack Kids' Daisy Aviator Sunglasses Target $7 see on target My oldest daughter picked out these daisy aviator sunglasses from Target just last week, and I swear, it was like I stepped back in time and saw myself shopping as a kid. I’m pretty sure I had a pair exactly like these when I was her age, and they’re so cute and fun.

2 The perfect daisy tee Pink Daisy Short Sleeve Printed T-Shirt for Girls Old Navy $4.99 $9.99 see on old navy I love Old Navy tees for my girls, and this daisy short sleeve option is just so perfect for summer. It’s bright, it’s happy, and if I took a Polaroid photo of my girls in this shirt, nobody would know if it was from 2024 or 1996.

3 The sweetest daisy blanket Della Knit Swaddle Blanket Copper Pearl $26.95 see on copper pearl Blue and daisies just go together so well, don’t they? Copper Pearl is known for some of the softest, stretchiest, best swaddle blankets, and this fun Della knit print features so many sweet daisies. The best part about these swaddle blankets is you can use them long after your baby has outgrown a swaddle, but not a snuggle.

4 This daisy straw hat Kids' Daisy Straw Hat Gap $24 $34.95 see on gap Style and sun protection? Yes please. Snag this daisy straw hat for kids from Gap. It’ll go with literally anything, and it reminds me of a bucket hat, which is supremely ‘90s.

5 The softest daisy nightgown Cat & Jack Girls' Short Sleeve Nightgown in Daisy Target $10 see on target The thing about these daisy prints is that they’re nice and big, but still come across as dainty, like in this Cat & Jack daisy nightgown from Target. The little ruffle sleeves are so sweet, and I love the purple background and the way the daisies are grouped in the pattern.

6 The best daisy backpack Kane Kids Travel Backpack STATE Bags $95 see on STATE bags Are the daisies not enough ‘90s inspo for you? Fine, then try this Kane kids travel backpack from STATE Bags which features multicolored daisies with yellow smiley face centers. It’s pricey, but it will last forever, and you’ll always know which bag is yours while traveling.

7 These daisy swim trunks Daisy Print Swim Trunks Hanna Andersson $32.20 $46 see on hanna andersson Boys aren’t left out of the daisy love. These daisy print swim trunks from Hanna Andersson can match other swimwear from the brand, and have such a really fun mod-pop kind of vibe. They look like they’re straight out of The Brady Bunch.

8 This daisy diaper bag Daisy Diaper Backpack Three Arrows $72 see on three arrows co. This list is for all the best daisy items for kids, but this daisy diaper backpack is for you, too. I’m prety sure I had this exact pattern on a skirt and top set when I was like 8 years old, so seeing it on a diaper bag is too much for my nostalgic brain. From Three Arrows, this daisy diaper backpack can be customized with your child’s name, and the colors are nice and muted if you don’t always love the super bright neons.

9 The cutest daisy sandals Toddler Light-Up Daisy Sandals Carter's $22.80 $38 see on carter's Every toddler deserves a pair of light-up sandals to stomp around in, and now they’ve gotten the daisy treatment, too. These light-up daisy sandals from Carter’s feature a great little mini platform and buckle, and everything about it screams 1998 to me, which is just the best.

10 This daisy cardigan Daisy Scalloped Cardigan Children's Place $15.98 $39.95 see on the children's place I need this daisy scalloped cardigan in my size, honestly. This one is from Children’s Place and goes with everything from fancy spring dresses to a white tank top and shorts. Blue and daisies are obviously in, and this pairing of the two might be my favorite. Plus, it’s a light enough cardi to wear through spring and the warmer days of fall for a pop of color.

11 The brightest daisy swimsuit Flower Rashguard One-Piece Swimsuit Gymboree $28.17 $46.95 see on gymboree You know how people suggest getting a super bright swimsuit for your kids so you can spot them in the water? Well, here you go. How perfect is this flower rash guard from Gymboree? It comes in tons of sizes, and I can not get over that perfect shade of pink. It’s as bright as hot pink, but still a lighter tone, and the daisies are nice and big for that ‘90s feel. Pair it with some daisy sunglasses and yellow sandals for the perfect look.

12 This ruffled daisy sleeper Sunshine Daisy Ruffle Zipper Footie Caden Lane $36 see on caden lane Even babies deserve daisies. From Caden Lane, this sweet little ruffle zipper footie features those big, mod-style daisies with a light purple center on a yellow background. And the ruffle going down the zipper just adds the cutest touch.

13 This daisy duvet Daisy Clipped Jacquard Duvet Cover Pottery Barn Teen $79 see on pottery barn teen The way I would’ve begged my parents for this daisy duvet as a kid... It looks like something straight out of the delia*s catalogue, and I’m obsessed with it. From Pottery Barn Kids, it’s got a great raised texture and can fit a standard duvet. Because it’s white, you can pair it with some fun sheets and pops of any color. And don’t be scared of a white cover — they’re the best to keep clean because you can just peel it off the actual duvet and toss it right in the wash.

I know, now you’re ready to outfit your own wardrobe in daisies. Luckily, the daisy pattern and theme doesn’t seem to be going anywhere, so you can rock them all summer long.