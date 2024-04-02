We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
There are certain things about my 1990s childhood that have been popping up a lot recently in trends, but the one that is most endearing to me lately is the rise of the daisy. The ‘90s had so many fun pops of color and patterns that seemed to come directly from the ‘60s, and the bright, bold, large daisy patterns on clothing, accessories, and even inflatable furniture (IYKYK) was just the best. And now, another 30-ish years later, I’m seeing it everywhere again.
But don’t confuse this with a trend in florals. This is a daisy trend. These blooms are big, usually white with a colored center, and pop up on bright backgrounds. They’ve made their way onto clothing, bags, swimwear, and even sunglasses. Our girl Daisy is everywhere. She’s nice and bright, and gives a very specific Flower Power kind of vibe. She’s like The Brady Bunch come to life, and every new daisy-themed item I see out and about reminds me of something I had as a kid in the ‘90s. We’re not talking dainty daisies or little ditsy floral dresses here. We’re talking loud, happy prints, and I want my girls to rock them all summer.
So if you’re looking for some fun daisy inspo or want to grab your own kids some things with this pattern, read on for a few of our favorite daisy items available to shop now. I’m real mad some of these aren’t available in my size.
I know, now you’re ready to outfit your own wardrobe in daisies. Luckily, the daisy pattern and theme doesn’t seem to be going anywhere, so you can rock them all summer long.