Have you ever wanted to learn how to create fancy desserts like macaroons, but with comforting flavors your kids know and love like fruity cereal and hot chocolate? What about cookie dough that’s actually safe for your kiddos to snack on? In her new cookbook, Dana’s Bakery: 100 Decadent Recipes For Unique Desserts, Dana Pollack, founder and CEO of New York-based Dana’s Bakery, shares unique recipes that give beloved desserts an elevated twist — including a fun edible cookie dough recipe that Romper is thrilled to share below.

My kids love to watch the pros bake drool-worthy desserts on TV, but I’ve never had the gaul to try my hand at anything more complex than a batch of basic brownies. As much as I want to be fancy, my dessert game needs a lot of work. That’s exactly where Pollack’s new cookbook comes in handy. Home bakers can now learn how to make her elegant, fun, Instagram-able dessert recipes right in their own kitchens.

The cookbook is chock full of recipes that look so incredible that I literally want to dive right into the pages of the book and devour them. Whimsical treats like Orange Creamsicle Meringue Pie, Massive Macaron Funfetti Cake, Chocolate Rootbeer Float Pie, S’mores Cake, and Peanut Butter and Jelly Rugelach offers the perfect mix of classic, nostalgic flavors made into bakery-style desserts worthy of an upscale pastry display case.

To get you and your kids excited about this splashy new dessert-filled wonderland of a cookbook, here is Pollack’s edible cookie dough recipe straight from the pages of Dana’s Bakery. While this chocolate chip-filled dough is just for snacking and won’t yield actual cookies if baked, it’s a fun and easy way to get your kids in the kitchen and make a tasty treat to share.

Edible Cookie Dough

Ingredients:

Yield: 4 cups (225 g)

2 cups (240 g) all-purpose flood, heat-treated (see note)

1 tsp kosher salt

2 sticks 91 cup (240 g) unsalted butter, room temperature

1 cup (180 g) light brown sugar, packed

1/3 cup (65 g) granulated sugar

2 tbsp (30 ml) whole milk

1 tbsp (15 ml) vanilla extract

1/2 cup (90 g) semisweet chocolate chips

1/2 cup (90 g) semisweet chocolate chunks

Directions:

In a medium bowl, whisk the flour with the salt and set aside.

In a large bowl, using an electric stand mixer or a hand mixer, beat the butter for 2 minutes, or until light and fluffy. Occasionally scrape down the sides of the bowl with a spatula.

Add the sugars and beat at medium speed for 2 minutes, or until blended. Occasionally scrape down the sides of the bowl with a spatula.

On low speed, beat in the milk and vanilla until just combined, scraping down the sides of the bowl with a spatula. Add the dry ingredients and mix until just combined. Using a rubber spatula, fold in the chocolate chips and chunks.

Transfer the dough to an airtight container. Feel free to lick the bowl! Refrigerate for up to 2 weeks.

Note: Here is a prep-ahead tip. Heat treating flour is a necessary step to ensure there is no bacteria in your edible cookie dough! Simply spread 2 cups (240 g) of flour on a baking sheet or a silicone baking mat and bake for about 5 minutes in a preheated 350°F (177°C) oven. Let cool completely before using.