If your kids aren’t watching Bluey yet, you’re missing out! The series is available for streaming on Disney+, but be warned, once you start there’s no stopping. Bluey, a 6-year-old Australian cattle dog, shares normal life adventures with her 4-year-old sister, Bingo, and their parents. It’s got lots of heart-warming parenting moments for adult viewers, too, on top of keeping the kiddos entertained while you finish dinner.

Whether your child is already hooked on the show or is a budding Bluey fan, chances are you’ll find yourself in need of some Bluey toys sooner rather than later. Luckily for you, there’s a whole new batch of Aussie cattle dog toys coming to stores throughout 2022. Perhaps the coolest of them all is the Dance & Play Bluey, which will be available in July of this year.

The Dance & Play Bluey from Moose Toys is the show’s first interactive toy, a plush that moves her arms and legs while talking, singing, and dancing, and inviting kids to get up and join her. This little pup is meant to bring the same enthusiasm and imagination she has on the show right into your child’s hands. The plush says 55 phrases, like her signature catchphrase, “For real life.” She sings four songs and plays three games, so it’s a great toy for taking screen time offline for a bit and letting your kids enjoy a real-life Bluey. The plush will retail for $49.99 this summer and is intended for children ages 3 to 5 years.

Moose Toys

There are plenty of other Bluey toys coming out in July, including a Bluey Ultimate Lights & Sounds Playhouse. This playset is a replica of Bluey and Bingo’s house on the show and includes 15 play pieces, lights, and sound features to recreate favorite scenes from the show and invent new ones. Keep an eye out for a mini vehicle and figurine set of Rusty and Bingo with their go-kart, and a school-themed playset of Bluey and Chloe (backpacks included).

In June, just in time for school to start up again, Moose Toys is releasing a few more school-themed toys for kids to enjoy. There will be soft, cuddly plushies of Bluey and Bingo in their backpacks, and two more of their classmates, Winton and Lila. Definitely don’t pass on the Brisbane Adventure Bus set, which comes with figures of Bingo, Bluey, and six of their school friends, and rolls them along to field trips at the creek, the beach, and their favorite: the dump.

Speaking of which, if you need something that’s out right now, check out the Bluey garbage truck play set, available at major retailers like Target and Walmart.

