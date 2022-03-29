Coronavirus

Deltacron can have some respiratory symptoms, but also come with gastro issues.
What Deltacron Looks Like In Kids

Beware of that “stomach bug.”

by Samantha Darby

Nobody wants to talk about it, but we gotta: Deltacron is the rare covid variant causing a bit of a stir lately, and it mimics the symptoms of both the Delta and Omicron variants. But knowing how it affects kids is key as mask mandates drop.

But seriously — don’t panic. Experts say Deltacron is unlikely to cause a big issue. It’s just important to be aware of the symptoms in kids as they look unlike other covid symptoms — you might not even think to test kids with these symptoms.

