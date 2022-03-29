Coronavirus
Beware of that “stomach bug.”
Shutterstock
Nobody wants to talk about it, but we gotta: Deltacron is the rare covid variant causing a bit of a stir lately, and it mimics the symptoms of both the Delta and Omicron variants. But knowing how it affects kids is key as mask mandates drop.
Ekaterina Goncharova/Moment/Getty Images
But seriously — don’t panic. Experts say Deltacron is unlikely to cause a big issue. It’s just important to be aware of the symptoms in kids as they look unlike other covid symptoms — you might not even think to test kids with these symptoms.